ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!

So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
B93

Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!

Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer

The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?

There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
B93

The Dr Pepper Shake Is Back At Whataburger

A trip to Whataburger may be in store for those who are fans of Dr Pepper and shakes. The fan favorite, Dr Pepper shake is back in stores across Texas, but sadly, only for a limited time. Whataburger made the announcement on Tuesday, delighting people all across the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
B93

What In The Roadway: How Did A Texas Driver Manage To Do This?

Driving is an activity that sometimes we dread don't we? Normally driving somewhere is a short experience, and then we've reached our destination. But other times, it takes longer to get to the place we need to go to. That's when things seems to get a little more heated than...
TEXAS STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
KATY, TX
B93

U-Haul Rentals Head For Texas Most Of The Time

Think all those U-Hauls you see are headed for Southern California? Think again. When it comes to rentals of U-haul trailers and trucks, Texas is the top destination for those who are hauling. While overall rentals were down in 2022, those trucks that were rented were headed for Texas for...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Huge! Does This Texas Walmart Have The Largest Dallas Cowboys Section?

You pretty much can go into any Walmart in the great state of Texas and find Dallas Cowboys Stuff! Let's be real! The Dallas Cowboys are TEXAS! And, yes if you are like me, you have probably seen lots of Dallas Cowboys stuff at your neighborhood Walmart. But, you have probably NOT seen a Dallas Cowboys section like this at your Walmart!
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy