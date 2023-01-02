Read full article on original website
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Whataburger brings back popular item- but only for a limited time
Two popular Texan food companies have combined once again to offer a treat for Texans. Burger chain Whataburger today announced the return of the Dr Pepper milkshake- but only for a limited time. The Dr Pepper shake is made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.
That Won’t Drive: Yes, Texas Had To Reject License Plates In 2022
Driving in Texas is always an experience. We discussed one incident where somehow, someway, a car wedged itself in between two other cars with some having no idea how the incident even occurred. But instead of weird accidents, we're taking a look at another part of driving. License plates in...
You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?
There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
The Dr Pepper Shake Is Back At Whataburger
A trip to Whataburger may be in store for those who are fans of Dr Pepper and shakes. The fan favorite, Dr Pepper shake is back in stores across Texas, but sadly, only for a limited time. Whataburger made the announcement on Tuesday, delighting people all across the Lone Star...
What In The Roadway: How Did A Texas Driver Manage To Do This?
Driving is an activity that sometimes we dread don't we? Normally driving somewhere is a short experience, and then we've reached our destination. But other times, it takes longer to get to the place we need to go to. That's when things seems to get a little more heated than...
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
U-Haul Rentals Head For Texas Most Of The Time
Think all those U-Hauls you see are headed for Southern California? Think again. When it comes to rentals of U-haul trailers and trucks, Texas is the top destination for those who are hauling. While overall rentals were down in 2022, those trucks that were rented were headed for Texas for...
Huge! Does This Texas Walmart Have The Largest Dallas Cowboys Section?
You pretty much can go into any Walmart in the great state of Texas and find Dallas Cowboys Stuff! Let's be real! The Dallas Cowboys are TEXAS! And, yes if you are like me, you have probably seen lots of Dallas Cowboys stuff at your neighborhood Walmart. But, you have probably NOT seen a Dallas Cowboys section like this at your Walmart!
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
