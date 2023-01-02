Mavericks at Rockets: Monday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
The Houston Rockets enter 2023 with eight losses in their last nine games, and the vibes aren’t great at Toyota Center these days, as shown in Saturday’s harsh postgame comments by veteran guard Eric Gordon. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have won six straight.
In Monday’s final meeting of the 2022-23 season between the in-state divisional rivals, Houston would love to finally change those trends. It’s the third meeting between the Rockets and Mavericks in the past 11 days, and the second at Toyota Center, so both teams should be quite familiar with what the opponent is trying to do.
The Rockets did defeat the Mavericks in November, but that game came when Luka Doncic wasn’t playing. These days, the perennial All-Star guard and MVP candidate is in the middle of a historic stretch as a scorer and playmaker, and he’s led the way with dominant showings in two Dallas wins over Houston since Dec. 23.
When and How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 2
- Time: 7 p.m. Central
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)
Probable starting lineups
Houston Rockets (10-26)
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Bruno Fernando
Dallas Mavericks (21-16)
- Guard: Luka Doncic
- Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
- Forward: Reggie Bullock
- Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Center: Christian Wood
Projected lineups are based on each team’s prior game.
Injury reports
Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) as out for Monday, while Alperen Sengun (low back pain) is questionable. Sengun did not play Saturday due to the same issue.
Dallas is without Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear).
