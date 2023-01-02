Read full article on original website
Barbados Reparations Chair Sets the Record Straight on Benedict Cumberbatch
Cumberbatch's historical family ties to the Cleland plantation in Barbados have been drawn into the discussion on the descendants of slaves seeking reparations.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dreadful star vehicle for a remarkably inept action hero turns the tables to win over the streaming skeptics
Henry Cavill is without a doubt a major star and recognizable name, but it would be hard to justifiably call him a certified action hero, at least based on the evidence presented repeatedly throughout his career. Sure, he was officially the DCU’s Superman for close to a dozen years after...
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film Talks Lineup
The Sundance Institute has announced the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Beyond Film conversations, all of which are open to the public. Made up of three series called Power of Story, Cinema Café, and The Big Conversation, Beyond Film rounds out the festival experience, providing a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels, and audience discourse. Beyond Film will take place in-person from January 19–23, with the Beyond Film offerings becoming available to audiences across the country on the online festival platform starting January 24. Beyond Film speakers will include talent from festival films, such...
game-news24.com
Boycott wants JK Rowling: The Harry Potter actor speaks out
The Wizarding World of a successful author JK Rowling is already making the headlines again. For example, an explosion in rumor in Hollywood is causing speculation that there could be a reboot of the cinema with new actors. The long-awaited Harry Potter role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy is also imminent; first of all, the games are PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, and a little later, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. These are an exciting time for millions of fans of The Sorcerers Apprentice. However all these things are overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
BBC
Richard Burton: Actor's home village to mark Hollywood history
A Hollywood star drinking with his dad in the village pub while his world-famous girlfriend mixed with locals as if she was one of them. "Everyone has stories about Richard Burton," said Andrea Edwards. In many ways, Pontrhydyfen is a typical community in the Afan valley. But in 2025, it...
Bridgerton filming ‘postponed’ after bosses ‘axe’ season three storyline
FILMING for the third series of Bridgerton has reportedly being 'postponed' after bosses 'axed' a storyline. The Netflix hit, which stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, is returning for another instalment. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected to watch the period drama. Filming on...
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a cult classic actioner that’s got nothing to do with the original bludgeons the Netflix Top 10
If you’re looking for someone to helm a completely unrelated sequel to a minor action-packed success, then director Roel Reiné is your guy, with Hard Target 2 one of just many spiritual successors the VOD journeyman has brought to life over the years. As well as his completely...
Popculture
Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season
The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...
Man dies watching Avatar: The Way Of Water in cinema
A man has died during a screening of Avatar: The Way of Water in India as a result of a heart attack that might have been triggered by the exciting scenes in the film. Lakshmireddy Srinu attended the screening with his younger brother in a theatre in the Kakinada district in southern Andhra Pradesh. Reports say that the man suddenly collapsed in the middle of the three-hour film and emergency services were called with haste. Sadly, Srinu was declared dead at the Peddapuram Government Hospital.
startattle.com
Knock at the Cabin (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Dave Bautista
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken h—age by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Startattle.com – Knock at the Cabin 2023. Starring : Dave Bautista. Genre : Horror / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States /...
