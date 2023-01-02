Read full article on original website
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo
An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco
Sonni Pacheco is a Canadian actress and model. She was married to Jeremy Renner for one year. She has one daughter with Jeremy. She accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her after their divorce. Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, clutches $3,700 Prada purse in rare photo
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Carry Their Daughters On Rare Full Family Outing
Starting the New Year off with some family time! Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were spotted carrying their daughters from a London hotel on Thursday, January 5. The couple both looked excited to spend some time with their girls in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The family were also all bundled up to keep warm during their family outing!
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Mark 2023 with a Major Relationship Milestone and a “Clean Slate”
The RHOBH couple celebrated their anniversary and marked the new year in the sweetest way. Break out the champs, because 2023 marks a pretty major milestone for Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple is celebrating three (yes, three!) decades together this year. And they...
Ashley Olsen marries artist Louis Eisner in secret wedding ceremony
TV star turned high fashion mogul Ashley Olsen married her longtime beau, artist Louis Eisner in a hush-hush ceremony at a private Bel-Air home last week, sources exclusively told Page Six. We hear that only a few dozen guests attended the event on Dec. 28. Specifics about the ceremony are unclear, but one insider told Page Six that “it went late with 50 people or so total.” Olsen has been dating Eisner since 2017 — but the couple are intensely private and rarely appear together in public. They only even appeared on a red carpet together for the first time last...
A Nature-Filled New Year! Jennifer Garner Rings In 2023 Up In The Snowy Mountains With Friends
Jennifer Garner spent the start of 2023 getting in touch with nature. On Monday, January 2, the 13 Going on 30 actress sent warm wishes to her fans on Instagram while spending the holiday weekend hiking in the snowy mountains with friends. "May your new year be filled with bluebird skies and brilliant women, with the health and safety to enjoy every bit of both. ✨," Garner, 50, captioned the multitude of photos from her crew's journey through the white covered hills. BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ GRAB BREAKFAST WHILE JENNIFER GARNER IS ON MOM DUTY, TAKES SON SAMUEL TO...
Fans speculate that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz’s brother Bradley amid New Year’s Eve celebrations
Fans are currently speculating that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s brother, Bradley, after the singer spend New Year’s Eve celebrating with the Peltz-Beckham family. The 30-year-old actor has been spotted with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on multiple occasions. In November, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself having dinner with the couple and their family, including Bradley.On Monday, Gomez also took to Instagram to share several photos of her with Brooklyn and Nicola in Los Cabos, Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The images also featured many candid snaps of the trio, including one of...
See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps. The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look. In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from...
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
His World! Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Shares Daughter Ava With Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco
His pride and joy! Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is a father to one child, daughter Ava Berlin Renner, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Keep reading to learn more about his family. Does Jeremy Renner Have Kids? The Hawkeye star and Canadian model welcomed their daughter in 2013. The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2015, currently...
Hailey Bieber Enjoys Wintry Colorado Getaway With Husband Justin Bieber and ‘Best Friends’: Photos
Warm in the winter! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) spent the holidays with husband Justin Bieber and some of her closest pals, including Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou. The supermodel, 26, shared a series of snaps from the end of 2022 via Instagram on Monday, January 2. "Holiday Dump ❄️☀️," the Rhode founder captioned the photos. […]
thatmomentin.com
Trailer and Release Date for ‘Maybe I Do’ Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, & Susan Sarandon
With a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well – they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!
