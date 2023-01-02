Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Multiple People Injured by Gunfire Near French Montana Video Shoot
At least 10 people were injured in by gunfire outside a Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue cited by CNN and other news outlets. Details of the incident were unclear at the time of this article’s publication. Police told Miami’s NBC 6 that an altercation started in a different location and continued at the restaurant, where the shooting took place. Rapper Ced Mogul told the channel he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone had been robbed. The video shoot then...
