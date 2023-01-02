Read full article on original website
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Ashe County, troopers say
JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed when a car ran off the highway and hit a tree Thursday morning in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5 on NC 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A Ford Focus […]
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old Avery County man
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old Avery County man who could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said. Douglas Eugene Styles was last seen on Black Bear Trail in Linville. He could be going to Watauga or Buncombe counties. He...
Investigator notes ‘catastrophic series of mistakes’ revealed by new documents on cross-country killer Austin Edwards
Newly obtained documents on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire Austin Edwards revealed that the would-be killer at the center of a cross-country triple homicide investigation had his firearm rights revoked in the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2016.
WLOS.com
Four minors, one adult in 'severe crash' may not have been wearing seatbelts, police say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more details regarding a crash that shut down a roadway near McDowell High School on Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital. The Marion Police Department says on the afternoon of Jan. 3, a collision between a 2014 Ford truck and a...
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run
The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
wataugaonline.com
Fatal accident on US 221 in Ashe County on Saturday
WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
860wacb.com
Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County
48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
WYFF4.com
2 children, 2 high school students injured in crash when driver runs red light, police say
MARION, N.C. — Two young children and two high school students were injured in a crash after the driver of an SUV ran a red light, according to police. Police said this happened on Tuesday on North Main Street and McDowell High Drive. According to the initial investigation, police...
Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Ashe County car accident: NCSHP
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed after his vehicle overturned and he was ejected after hitting two roadway signs, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on US-221 near Paul Goodman Road. Fleetwood resident Jose Hernandez Jr., 66, was […]
860wacb.com
Man Jailed For Probation Violation In Alexander County
54-year old Michael John Trytek was arrested on Thursday by authorities in Alexander County. He was charged with felony probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
FOX Carolina
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
Taylorsville Times
Logging accident claims life Dec. 27
A local man lost his life in a logging accident last week. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at around 11:49 a.m., Iredell County Emergency Communications center received a call about a logging accident near 4931 Linneys Mill Road in Union Grove, said Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, which was an extreme distance from Linneys Mill Road, said Pennell.
WXII 12
Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
