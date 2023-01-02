ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run

The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Fatal accident on US 221 in Ashe County on Saturday

WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County

48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Jailed For Probation Violation In Alexander County

54-year old Michael John Trytek was arrested on Thursday by authorities in Alexander County. He was charged with felony probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
MARION, NC
Taylorsville Times

Logging accident claims life Dec. 27

A local man lost his life in a logging accident last week. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at around 11:49 a.m., Iredell County Emergency Communications center received a call about a logging accident near 4931 Linneys Mill Road in Union Grove, said Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, which was an extreme distance from Linneys Mill Road, said Pennell.
UNION GROVE, NC
WXII 12

Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman

Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man

The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy