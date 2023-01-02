Delicious beef recipes to start your new year out strong

(BPT) - The new year is a time to refocus on your health and the things that bring you joy. Fortunately, what you eat can help you achieve both and getting your year off to a strong start, both literally and figuratively, is easy, especially when you try new recipes featuring delicious, wholesome ingredients like beef.

"A balanced diet that includes high-quality protein and other nutrient-rich foods is an essential component for strength," said Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson. "Beef is a complete protein that contains all the essential amino acids the body needs to support physical activity and a strong, healthy life."

Not only does beef help you maintain your strength while satisfying hunger, this high-quality protein can also help you feel energized so you can be your best throughout the day. "The iron in beef, which is more easily absorbed than iron from plant sources, can help prevent fatigue," Goodson said.

You can start the new year out strong with new recipes that fuel your body and delight the palate. Be inspired by these beef recipes from the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff:

Pomegranate Steak with Quinoa

This colorful dish features beef strip steak that is marinated in pomegranate juice, balsamic vinegar and herbs, then served with quinoa and more pomegranates for garnish.

Ingredients:

2 beef strip steak, boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Pomegranate seeds (optional)

Marinade and sauce:

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Quinoa:

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups beef or vegetable broth

1 cup thinly sliced fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup pomegranate arils or sweetened dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Combine marinade and sauce ingredients in a medium bowl. Reserve 3/4 cup for basting sauce. Place boneless beef strip steaks and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Meanwhile, prepare basting sauce. Pour reserved 3/4 cup marinade into small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until reduced by half and slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

Cook quinoa in broth in medium saucepan according to package directions. Stir in spinach, pomegranate arils and walnuts. Keep warm.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145 F) to medium (160 F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

Cook's tip: To cook on grill pan, heat nonstick grill pan over medium heat until hot. Place steaks on grill pan; cook 10 to 12 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Place quinoa on serving platter; top with cheese. Arrange beef around quinoa. Garnish with pomegranate arils, if desired.

Champagne Steak Salad with Blue Cheese

Grilled steak and peppers grace the top of this salad, which is spiked with a champagne vinaigrette for an incredible dish full of vitamins and nutrients.

Ingredients:

2 beef ranch steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoons crushed mixed peppercorns (black, white, pink and green)

2 medium red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut into quarters

1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground mixed peppercorns

Directions:

Bring 1-inch water to a boil in medium saucepan. Add green beans, cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; set aside.

Meanwhile, combine vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl; set aside.

Press 2 teaspoons peppercorns evenly onto beef ranch steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145 F) to medium (160 F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.

Cook's tip: One pound beef top sirloin steak, cut 1-inch, thick may be substituted for ranch steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into thin slices. Cut peppers into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired. Divide salad greens among four serving bowls; top evenly with vegetables. Arrange beef on salad. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette.