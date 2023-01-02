Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Father arrested for allegedly intentionally driving Tesla off cliff
The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. First responders said it was a miracle that the driver, his wife and two children all survived the 250-foot fall without life-threatening injuries.
CBS News
17-year-old arrested in deadly New Year's Day shooting at Carmichael apartment complex
CARMICHAEL — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Carmichael, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Authorities said the suspect was a 17-year-old but did not provide any information on the location and time...
