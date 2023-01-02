Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
post-register.com
Lupita Trejo
Mrs. Lupita Trejo, age 72, died In Lockhart Texas, on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Lupita was born on October 14th, 1950 In Levelland, Texas. Lupita married Joe P. Trejo, September. 28th, 1968. Lupita had 8 children. Lupita attended Lockhart Public Schools. Lupita was preceded in death by her husband Jose...
post-register.com
Andrea O. Silva
Andrea O. Silva, a lifelong resident of Lockhart, passed away on December 29, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born on February 4, 1949, to parents Pedro and Maria Mendoza Oliva. Andrea was a loving, faithful mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother with a very strong devotion to God....
post-register.com
Nancy Raumaker
With heavy hearts we share that our beloved wife, mother, and Nana has gone to be with the lord. Nancy Raumaker passed away December 28th, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 7th at McCurdy funeral home in Lockhart, Tx followed by burial at the Delhi cemetery.
post-register.com
Roland receives jersey as parting gift
After 32 years of service as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Caldwell County, Joe Roland took the dais for the last time before his official retirement on Tuesday prior to a swearing-in ceremony for new and re-elected officials. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden presented Roland with a personalized Dallas Cowboys jersey bearing the number 32 for the occasion. “At every court meeting, win or lose, Commissioner Roland can be seen wearing one of his Cowboys jerseys, so we wanted to give him this one to show our appreciation for his service.” Photo by Miles Smith.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
post-register.com
New Ball Drop tradition
Lockhart said goodbye to 2022 and brought in 2023 like never before with a ball drop from the roof of the Eldorado to Main Street as a crowd gathered below. The event was part of the Gaslight-Baker Theatre fundraiser — Midnight in New Orleans — held at Little Trouble and the Eldorado on New Year’s Eve.
Newman Signing Day: Arch Manning, Will Randle sign to University of Texas football
Among the six were University of Texas at Austin football commits Arch Manning and Will Randle.
CBS Austin
St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year
AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
post-register.com
Crime in Review 2022
Crime rates rose drastically – according to FBI statistics — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020-21, in the United States. Texas was certainly no stranger to trouble as homicides rose significantly in Austin, although the capital city is still only No. 7 as the Most Dangerous City in the state behind (1-6) Houston, San Antonio, Lubbock, Beaumont, Dallas, Mesquite).
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
Hello, baby! Austin hospitals welcome first infants of 2023
Several Central Texas families have extra to celebrate this New Year's Day with the birth of Austin's first batch of 2023 babies.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
tctmd.com
Priya Kothapalli, MD
Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
fox7austin.com
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
