Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Lupita Trejo
Mrs. Lupita Trejo, age 72, died In Lockhart Texas, on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Lupita was born on October 14th, 1950 In Levelland, Texas. Lupita married Joe P. Trejo, September. 28th, 1968. Lupita had 8 children. Lupita attended Lockhart Public Schools. Lupita was preceded in death by her husband Jose...
James E. Briscoe Sr.
James E. Briscoe Sr. of Lockhart, Texas passed away December 23, 2022, in his home at 78 years old. He was born on January 27, 1944, in Austin, Texas to Troy and Dorothy Briscoe. He married the love of his life, Gloria Faye Wier on June 30, 1962. He joined...
Nancy Raumaker
With heavy hearts we share that our beloved wife, mother, and Nana has gone to be with the lord. Nancy Raumaker passed away December 28th, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 7th at McCurdy funeral home in Lockhart, Tx followed by burial at the Delhi cemetery.
New Ball Drop tradition
Lockhart said goodbye to 2022 and brought in 2023 like never before with a ball drop from the roof of the Eldorado to Main Street as a crowd gathered below. The event was part of the Gaslight-Baker Theatre fundraiser — Midnight in New Orleans — held at Little Trouble and the Eldorado on New Year’s Eve.
Crime in Review 2022
Crime rates rose drastically – according to FBI statistics — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020-21, in the United States. Texas was certainly no stranger to trouble as homicides rose significantly in Austin, although the capital city is still only No. 7 as the Most Dangerous City in the state behind (1-6) Houston, San Antonio, Lubbock, Beaumont, Dallas, Mesquite).
St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year
AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
What to know about Kirk Watson as he once again becomes Austin mayor
He's a familiar face in Austin politics.
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
THAT’S MY JOB: School resource officer Tim McIntyre vows ‘no Uvalde’ in Burnet County
Tim McIntyre has been a school resource officer in the Marble Falls Independent School District School for more than 20 years and has seen his job evolve from writing citations for on-campus infractions to being an integral part of the security protocol. McIntyre started his law enforcement career at the...
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
Summer Moon Coffee to bring its Famed Oak Roasted Coffee and Sweet Cream to Lockhart
Summer Moon Coffee, home of famed oak roasted coffee and legendary sweet cream, announced today that it is hosting a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, Jan. 14 at its newest coffee shop location in Primrose Plaza, near Lockhart High School. The event begins at 7 a.m. and winds down at...
Roland receives jersey as parting gift
After 32 years of service as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Caldwell County, Joe Roland took the dais for the last time before his official retirement on Tuesday prior to a swearing-in ceremony for new and re-elected officials. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden presented Roland with a personalized Dallas Cowboys jersey bearing the number 32 for the occasion. “At every court meeting, win or lose, Commissioner Roland can be seen wearing one of his Cowboys jerseys, so we wanted to give him this one to show our appreciation for his service.” Photo by Miles Smith.
Austin mom rattled by celebratory gunfire
Every year, law enforcement tries to warn people about the risks that come with celebratory gunfire. Now, a bill has been filed to address the issue.
Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event
AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
San Marcos LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse abruptly closed on New Year's Day
Employees started a GoFundMe account to raise money after the sudden closure.
