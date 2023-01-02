A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.

MONTANA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO