Oklahoma Deer Hunter Downs Monster Cactus Buck
On November 15, 2022, Austin Cory of Oklahoma arrowed a cactus buck that will go down as one of the most interesting whitetails of the 2022 deer season. The story begins in 2016, when Cory’s friend, Cameron McBride, and Cameron’s father first captured photos of the strange-looking buck. Each year thereafter, the old buck would spend every waking daylight hour in a bottom where the wind swirled. And no matter how McBride and his father hunted the deer, they couldn’t get a shot.
Poachers Who Shot Black Bears With Arrow, Left Them to Die Hunted by Police
Bear hunting is legal in Oregon, but hunters have to follow guidelines and inform the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife of each kill.
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Joins Hunter in Deer Stand in Head-Scratching Video
@rodneybruce993 #whitetail #outdoorlife #adventure #hunting #bigbuck #deer #deerhunting #deerseason #huntingtictok ♬ original sound – rodneybruce993. The short clip begins with the unseen hunter narrating the scene. “Another cold December day up here in the tree stand. Ain’t seein’ much, might as well go ‘head and have some lunch.”...
Missouri Hunter Shares Video of Bear Who Tried to Climb His Tree
What would you do if you were in the middle of the Missouri woods in your hunting blind and suddenly a bear decided he wanted to join you? That really happened to a hunter who shared the video of this close encounter of the black bear kind. The guy who...
Chicken Wanders Too Far From Coop, Falls Victim To Red-Tailed Hawk
We’ve seen a number of videos of massive birds, like hawks or eagles, swooping in from the sky and attempting to scoop up a helpless and defenseless animal. Hell, we even saw a mother who was in the middle of breastfeeding her child run out with her top off to save their family pet goose from getting scooped up by a bald eagle.
a-z-animals.com
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO
A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Deer Tangles With Bobcat & Nearly Pays The Ultimate Price
It doesn’t get any better than this. A hunter in its best form. An animal taking on another that is much larger in size for nothing but survival. Deer have it rough, just about everything wants to take them down. They always have to be looking over their shoulder because many predators from coyotes to bobcats and even the odd bird of prey are always after them.
WATCH: Over 130 Turkeys Pass Hunter’s Blind in Massive ‘Parade’ Caught on Camera
One of the very best parts of hunting is that you never know what you’re going to see. When you hunt, you immerse yourself in nature and conceal your presence with camouflage. That allows you to witness nature through an undisturbed lens you just can’t replicate with other outdoor activities. Sometimes that puts you in a position to see something spectacular. Like this massive parade of roughly 135 wild turkeys passing in front of a hunter’s blind in Missouri.
