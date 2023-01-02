ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field & Stream

Oklahoma Deer Hunter Downs Monster Cactus Buck

On November 15, 2022, Austin Cory of Oklahoma arrowed a cactus buck that will go down as one of the most interesting whitetails of the 2022 deer season. The story begins in 2016, when Cory’s friend, Cameron McBride, and Cameron’s father first captured photos of the strange-looking buck. Each year thereafter, the old buck would spend every waking daylight hour in a bottom where the wind swirled. And no matter how McBride and his father hunted the deer, they couldn’t get a shot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO

A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Deer Tangles With Bobcat & Nearly Pays The Ultimate Price

It doesn’t get any better than this. A hunter in its best form. An animal taking on another that is much larger in size for nothing but survival. Deer have it rough, just about everything wants to take them down. They always have to be looking over their shoulder because many predators from coyotes to bobcats and even the odd bird of prey are always after them.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Over 130 Turkeys Pass Hunter’s Blind in Massive ‘Parade’ Caught on Camera

One of the very best parts of hunting is that you never know what you’re going to see. When you hunt, you immerse yourself in nature and conceal your presence with camouflage. That allows you to witness nature through an undisturbed lens you just can’t replicate with other outdoor activities. Sometimes that puts you in a position to see something spectacular. Like this massive parade of roughly 135 wild turkeys passing in front of a hunter’s blind in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy