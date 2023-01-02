ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIykY_0k15cBuU00

Jamaal Williams had the big game he’s been looking for in Detroit’s Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears. After a few subpar weeks, Williams erupted for 144 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ blowout victory.

For his impressive effort, Williams earned one of the three nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 17. He led all running backs (not including the pending Monday night game) with his 144 yards, capped with a 58-yard run that was the longest of his six-year NFL career.

Williams is up against Austin Ekeler of the Chargers and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers. The winner is decided by fan voting, so click early and often for Williams on the Twitter link below or here on the NFL’s official page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia LB enters 2023 NFL draft

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jaden Hunter has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Hunter has spent the past four seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The former four-star recruit racked up 132 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced turnovers over his four seasons at Western Kentucky. Hunter was originally a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions close to setting the record for sacks by rookies in a season

When the Detroit Lions drafted three pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft, it was a sign the team was looking to add a lot more oomph to the defense. Mission accomplished. Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal and James Houston have all made impacts as rookies. That was never more evident than in the Lions’ Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears. Houston, the team’s sixth-round pick, sacked Justin Fields three times. Paschal, a second-round pick, added two sacks of his own. Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick, chipped in a half-sack and an interception.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy