Jamaal Williams nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Jamaal Williams had the big game he’s been looking for in Detroit’s Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears. After a few subpar weeks, Williams erupted for 144 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ blowout victory.

For his impressive effort, Williams earned one of the three nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 17. He led all running backs (not including the pending Monday night game) with his 144 yards, capped with a 58-yard run that was the longest of his six-year NFL career.

Williams is up against Austin Ekeler of the Chargers and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers. The winner is decided by fan voting, so click early and often for Williams on the Twitter link below or here on the NFL’s official page.