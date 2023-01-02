Read full article on original website
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
Chester County Revels in the Eating Scene With Restaurant, Food Updates
Photo byA Taste of Britain in Wayne. There have been some updates to Chester County eatery favorites. Here’s the latest out of the food scene, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today.
YAHOO!
Tears, comforting words and 'Happy Birthday' shared at vigil for slain Hopewell child
HOPEWELL — The candles lighted Tuesday night should have been on P'aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore's birthday cake. Instead, they were in the hands of her mourners in a neighborhood church parking lot. A vigil was held Tuesday night in the city's Arlington neighborhood memorializing the little girl killed last...
Here are the Top 10 Bucks County Hotels and Inns to Visit for a Winter Getaway
These inns and hotels are the perfect spots for winter getaways.Photo byRiver House at Odette's. Known for its quality inns, hotels, and bed-and-breakfast locations, Bucks County is home to several great spots for winter getaways. Staff writers at Visit Bucks County made a list of the best spots to stay at this winter.
wdiy.org
From Craft Beer to Comfort Food: Spinnerstown Hotel's Susan and Anna Kate Dale | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Susan and Anna Kate Dale from the Spinnerstown Hotel Restaurant and Tap Room in Quakertown to talk about some of their most popular dishes, the craft beer, wine and bourbon programs, and the history of the restaurant which dates all the way back to 1750. Catch The...
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
phspenndulum.org
Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County
Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
Landenberg Home Gracefully Marries Farmhouse and French Country
This home in Landenberg blends two different aesthetics.Photo byAngel Eye Photography. A custom-built 13,000-square-foot home bonds two aesthetics in holy matrimony. Owned by husband and wife, the Landenberg house incorporates both Farmhouse and French Chateau aesthetics, writes Drew Limsky for Delaware Today.
Dog lost for years found in NJ, reunited with family hundreds of miles from their Tennessee home
Daisy, a big and lovable Scent hound, had been lost from her family for years. On January 1, 2023, she was finally reunited with her companions.
wdiy.org
The Many Flavors of Strudel with Mattie Strudel Haus's Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott talks all things strudel with Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics from Mattie's Strudel Haus in Bath, from the business's family roots to the wide variety of fillings — savory and sweet — wrapped up in this Hungarian stretched pastry. Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of...
New Bar & Restaurant to Open in Village of Newtown, PA
The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA. I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend. We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every...
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse
Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.
A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.
phillyvoice.com
2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration
As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade. Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett. MORE: How the Mummers Parade...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
buckscountyherald.com
History Lives: Doylestown Bypass
In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media, Pennsylvania
A plastic bag ban went into effect on New Year's Day in a Delaware County community.
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
