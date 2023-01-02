Read full article on original website
All planets in the solar system visible in night sky at same time on Wednesday
Every planet in the solar system was visible in the night sky simultaneously on Wednesday, which is regarded by experts as a rare astronomical event. Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars could all be seen in that order in the northern hemisphere with the naked eye, starting from the south-western horizon and moving east.
13 full moons, including 4 supermoons and a blue moon, will shine in 2023
Sky watchers will get an extra treat in 2023, with 13 full moons on tap, including four big “supermoons” and one “blue moon.” There’s also a partial solar eclipse coming in the new year, but that will have limited visibility in the eastern United States.
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
WHSV
First full moon of the year comes this week
(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun. THE MOON AND MARS. On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far...
Sun Could Be Heading Towards 'Terminator' Event
The sun can experience two overlapping solar cycles. The end of the overlap leads to a spike in sunspots and other solar activity, researchers have found.
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Gold Rush-Era Shipwreck Found With Millions of Dollars of Treasure on Board
The SS Pacific was a Gold Rush-era vessel that sunk off the coast of Cape Flattery in Washington state in 1875. The ship was reportedly carrying a total of gold worth $5 million in today’s value. This real-life treasure ship was just found by a pair of men from the Northwest Shipwreck Alliance, according to the Daily Mail.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
China's Rover Finds Traces of Never-Before-Seen Basalt on The Moon
Scientists are continuing to analyze samples of rock and dirt brought back by China's Chang'e 5 lunar rover, and the latest results point to new kinds of geology from regions of the Moon that are yet to be discovered and explored. Seven different types of rock were identified among 1.731...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Quadrantid meteor shower: Where and when to see it
The Quadrantid meteor shower is coming – but it could be more difficult than ever to actually see it.The celestial spectacle will peak overnight on 3-4 January. It is usually among the brightest and most consistent of meteor showers, making it a popular favourite for skywatchers.This year, however, both bad weather and a bright Moon threaten to get in the way of the view. There are plenty of ways to maximise your chance of seeing something, however, by improving your view.The Quadrantids are unusual because they have a relatively short, sharp peak, which lasts only a few hours rather than a...
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe
Earth has been hit by an intense, unusual blast of light that could change our understanding of the universe, scientists have said.Late last year, scientists spotted a 50-second-long blast of energy coming towards Earth, known as a gamma-ray burst or GRB, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Immediately, researchers started looking for the afterglow that such blasts leave behind, with that visible light being useful to find where the blast has come from.But those researchers instead found something else entirely: that the blast appeared to have come from a kilonova. Those rare events only happen when...
