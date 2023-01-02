ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

First full moon of the year comes this week

(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun. THE MOON AND MARS. On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
The Independent

Quadrantid meteor shower: Where and when to see it

The Quadrantid meteor shower is coming – but it could be more difficult than ever to actually see it.The celestial spectacle will peak overnight on 3-4 January. It is usually among the brightest and most consistent of meteor showers, making it a popular favourite for skywatchers.This year, however, both bad weather and a bright Moon threaten to get in the way of the view. There are plenty of ways to maximise your chance of seeing something, however, by improving your view.The Quadrantids are unusual because they have a relatively short, sharp peak, which lasts only a few hours rather than a...
The Independent

Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe

Earth has been hit by an intense, unusual blast of light that could change our understanding of the universe, scientists have said.Late last year, scientists spotted a 50-second-long blast of energy coming towards Earth, known as a gamma-ray burst or GRB, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Immediately, researchers started looking for the afterglow that such blasts leave behind, with that visible light being useful to find where the blast has come from.But those researchers instead found something else entirely: that the blast appeared to have come from a kilonova. Those rare events only happen when...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy