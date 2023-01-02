ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PA Farm Show 2023 butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The butter sculpture is a PA Farm Show favorite. This year’s sculpture was unveiled Thursday, and it highlights the 2023 Farm Show’s theme “Rooted in Progress.”. Carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, the sculpture depicts generations of a dairy farming family celebrating...
Mega Millions Jackpot Nearing $800 Million

(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Pennsylvania lottery players continue to watch as the Mega Millions jackpot grows bigger. The top prize is now estimated at more than seven-hundred-85-million. No one has been lucky enough to collect the Mega Millions jackpot in the last 22 drawings. The next drawing is slated for Tuesday night.
Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link. 
MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING TONIGHT, WITH JACKPOT APPROACHING $800 MILLION

In fun news, Pennsylvania Lottery retailers are seeing brisk sales of Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing which features a $785 million jackpot. As of this morning tickets were selling at a rate of 1,300 per minute in PA. The Lottery says this jackpot run has has generated more than $37.2 million in sales, creating a profit of nearly $15 million for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Allegheny Tunnel

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened in Somerset County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Thursday that the westbound lanes of the PA Turnpike were shut down at the Allegheny Tunnel for emergency road work. The...
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials

Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
Daniel E. McMillen

Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
