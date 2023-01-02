WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As tornadoes, high winds, and torrential rains rip through the Midstate, many are seeing significant damage and power outages. Trees and powerlines litter many roads on the north end of Sandersville, causing Brentwood School to close and release students. T.J. Elder Middle School, however, have not released and are attempting to get onto generator power, according to the Washington County EMA. Witness reports state that the area is too unsafe for buses and cars at this time.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO