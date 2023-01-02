Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
A look at the damage from severe weather in the CSRA
City of Aiken flags are at half-staff today for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh. Burke County High School’s head football coach, Eric Parker, has announced he is retiring. This was the scene on Jan. 4, 2023, after a tree fell in the roadway at Kissingbower Road and Joyce Street during a storm.
wgxa.tv
GALLERY: Severe weather wreaks havoc on parts of Washington County closing roads, schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As tornadoes, high winds, and torrential rains rip through the Midstate, many are seeing significant damage and power outages. Trees and powerlines litter many roads on the north end of Sandersville, causing Brentwood School to close and release students. T.J. Elder Middle School, however, have not released and are attempting to get onto generator power, according to the Washington County EMA. Witness reports state that the area is too unsafe for buses and cars at this time.
Lexington County says tornado touched down there during severe weather outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands had several tornado warnings Wednesday morning and while it's still unclear if a twister touched down, there are signs of damage in several areas in central South Carolina. All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches which had been in effect have since expired.
WRDW-TV
‘Can’t replace a life’: Recovery efforts begin after storms sweep through CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe weather made its way across the two-state, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and possible tornadoes. Now it’s time to clean up. From Blackville to Burke County, we talked to people who are happy to be okay. “I looked out my window and saw the...
WRDW-TV
‘I feel blessed’: Storm hits Burke County homes but leaves lives intact
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service wants to know how much of the damage across the two-state is from tornados. It left a path of destruction, with trees on houses, across roads, and knocking out power for homes and businesses. Highway 25 and Old Waynesboro Road took the...
'5-10 seconds before we had to react': Manager details moment wind gusts damaged Sandersville factory roof
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's morning wind gusts hit many spots in Washington County. One of the places hit hardest was the Dura-Line Plant in Sandersville. The plant creates plastic pipes, but their production is now on hold. The morning started as a normal for folks at the plant near...
Possible tornado touches down in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 they believe a tornado touched down in the county. The agency says the occurrence happened in northern Burke County just south of the Burke/Richmond Line. There are reports of trees down on houses and on power lines. The path of destruction is […]
WMAZ
Storm damage, injury reported in Washington County early Wednesday
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — After Wednesday morning's storms, some in Washington County are picking up the pieces after a strong storm moved through. The leading edge of the storms pushed into the western part of the county around 8:30 a.m., making it to the Jefferson and Glascock County lines by 9:15 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Aftermath of frozen pipes continues to impact residents, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been more than a week since the Christmas freeze, and still many people are dealing with the aftermath of frozen or broken pipes. One plumbing company says they’ve had to prioritize clients that are without running water. As many have learned, damage from burst pipes extends beyond plumbing.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
WRDW-TV
Scenes of storm damage in Burke County
Richmond County saw some damage from a severe storm on Jan. 4, 2023. Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. A thunderstorm on Jan. 4, 2023, caused damage in Washington County as it moved through the CSRA. Poison Peach returns...
WRDW-TV
Storm leaves damage in Richmond County
Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. Burke County was one of the areas that received damage when a severe storm moved through the CSRA on Jan. 4, 2023. Storm damage in Washington County. Updated: 8 hours ago. A thunderstorm...
WJBF.com
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway. New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway. Dozens of power lines and trees fallen due to severe …. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST to put before voters to fund a new James Brown Arena. ‘They know...
New Kroger to break ground near Ft. Gordon Gate 1
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, January 9, 2023, The Kroger Co. will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing. The new Kroger Marketplace is expected to open in Spring of 2024. The new store will create 250-300 new jobs in the CSRA. It will also have a fuel center and a verity of features, including: No word […]
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
WRDW-TV
Augusta is seeing low COVID rate, but it may not stay that way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Land of Scrubs opens in Barnwell
Steven Fredette opened Land of Scrubs & Kids Wear in November 2022 to cater to the needs of essential workers in Barnwell County. The idea for the Main Street store came to Fredette after marrying a nurse and becoming privy to the needs of scrub-wearing professionals.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County neighbors in uproar over development plans
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, some people are speaking out about the county approving a revision project on Park Lane. Some worry the revision will bring more traffic to the already busy area on Furys Ferry Road. “You’re adding more and more businesses into this area. The traffic...
