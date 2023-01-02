ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, MN

KELOLAND TV

SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Switching from fire trucks to snow plows

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You know the going is tough when police, ambulances and fire trucks have a difficult time responding to emergency calls. These snowy conditions only heighten the importance of co-operation among city and county agencies tasked with life-saving assignments. We caught up with a Sioux Falls firefighter, who’s equally at home behind a plow blade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

17-year-old girl reported as runaway from Marshall

MARSHALL, Minn. (KTTC) – A 17-year-old girl from Marshall, Minnesota was reported as a runaway on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Angelica Olivia Martin recently immigrated to the United States and had previously told her family that she wanted to run away with her boyfriend, who is believed to be in Alabama.
MARSHALL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Mail truck gets stuck in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) It was a similar scene across the city today — vehicles getting stuck/. This mail truck got stuck in central Sioux Falls, not far from Sanford Hospital. The post office sent a pickup to help get the mail truck moving again, but the snow was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jackson County Pilot

Sheriff’s report 1-5-22

A deputy responded to an alarm at the Super 8 in Jackson. It was discovered that water pipes burst causing water to spray in multiple areas. All tenants had to evacuate the building. Deputies responded to a trespass issue. Dispatch transferred a 911 report of a vehicle in the ditch...
JACKSON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Digging out; death investigation; garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kelo.com

Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County

FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Spirit Lake Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole; Will Appeal

Spirit Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man convicted of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford eleven months ago, was identified by Woizeschke as her attacker when she called 911.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Travel advisories for much of southcentral MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists attempting to drive through several counties across southcentral MN, will have to reevaluate their travel plans. In addition to Rock and Noble counties, MnDOT has added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
