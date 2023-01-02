Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KRGV
Bert Ogden Arena holding Valley's first ever competition for K-9 officers
The first-ever competition for K-9 officers in the Rio Grande Valley is set for Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. A total of 49 K-9 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are competing. There was a mock bomb threat where the dogs searched the bleachers for bombs. The...
KRGV
City of Weslaco working to repair water tower
The city of Weslaco is now paying a contractor to replace a long pipe in the historic Weslaco water tower. The rusted pipe sprung several leaks last week that caused the tower to be drained of water. “It's a steel pipe, water and steel doesn't really mix,” Weslaco Water and...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD police officers receiving ballistic shields
Officers with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Police Department will receive new gear to protect students. The school district purchased 50 ballistic shields for its 84 police officers. Each campus will get at least one shield, and seven shields will be given to the district's SWAT team. "We're getting...
KRGV
Cameron County eyeing state grant for drainage improvements in La Feria
Long-awaited drainage improvements could be coming to a subdivision in La Feria. Cameron County Commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for a $1 million state grant that will go toward improving drainage in the La Feria Gardens Colonia. Commissioners have until May to apply for that funding. Development of the drainage...
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD updating emergency alert system
Security improvements are coming to the Edinburg Consolidated School District. The district announced it’s purchasing a new alert system that will let all school staff know if there's a threat on any of their campuses. The tool is an add-on to the current Raptor system the district uses for...
KRGV
City of San Perlita to host free food giveaway
A free food giveaway will be set up Tuesday for residents living in San Perlita. The event will be at the Oscar De Luna Community Center. It is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. An ID and proof of residency is required.
KRGV
Alamo program promoting healthy activities for adults
In Alamo, residents can now join a gym for as little as $2 through the new open gym program. Those ages 18 and older can participate in different sports at the Alamo Parks and Recreation Center to promote healthy activities for adults. "It's sort of a stress reliever for some...
PD: Trio arrested in Brownsville ‘responsible for thefts’ across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men have been arrested by the Auto Theft Task Force in Brownsville. Javier Ortega Eric Jay Rodriguez Victor Pena Cardoza Javier Ortega, 25; Eric Jay Rodriguez, 20; and Victor Pena Cardoza (AKA Miguel Pena), 37, were taken into custody Dec. 28, 2022, on various charges relating to the theft of […]
tourcounsel.com
Pharr Town Center | Shopping mall in McAllen, Texas
KRGV
Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday
When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
riograndeguardian.com
DHR: DHR Brownsville will be completely integrated into our health system
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A state code administered by Texas Health & Human Services states that “all buildings in which inpatients receive hospital services are within a 30-mile radius of the main address of the applicant.”. When planning to build a general hospital in Brownsville, DHR Health had to...
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
Increase in egg prices affects local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
Whataburger puts Dr Pepper back in menu’s spotlight — for limited time
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger is bringing back a flavored milkshake that just might be what the doctor ordered. The Dr Pepper Shake has returned for a limited time, according to the burger franchise. Blending Whataburger’s vanilla-flavored shake base with a shot of Dr Pepper syrup, this shake would not have been possible without a […]
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
San Benito homeowners react to water main break repairs
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses and homeowners in San Benito experienced a water outage after a water leak happened for hours during the new year holiday weekend. City leaders say the water has been restored but nearby neighbors say they were not surprised to hear about another water main break. “No, you have […]
