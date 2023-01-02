yes..where was the flirting..ashley has no storyline anymore and neither does gizelle or robin so they have to create one. mia is too violent and not a role model for black woman. proof money doesn't buy class
Ashley Darby is redicouleous. They really need to stop coming after Cadice husband. I don't see nothing he's doing wrong. Its ashame because accusations can really hurt a person. Candice husband is a really friendly person he mines his business. Ashley always has that sneaky smile on her face she's really after Candice it's such ashame. plus Ashley ugly girlfriend needs to stop. Why would Candice feed into foolishness she did the right thing walked away. Candice your absolutely gorgeous those people are unhappy and Jealous.
I'm not a big fan of Candace because her mouth can be reckless but leave her husband alone!! Chris is a cool dude. I've never seen him be disrespectful to any of the ladies on camera...where it counts...actually he apologizes for some of Candice's behavior. Gizelle need to be kind and stop lying before her 10 minutes of fame podcast disappear like most reality TV stars podcast do in 5 minutes. Ashley needs to find a new stream of income before Mr. Darby clown her into buying a house she will never own! Leave Candice and Chris alone!
