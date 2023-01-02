ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 27

Veronica Dennis
3d ago

yes..where was the flirting..ashley has no storyline anymore and neither does gizelle or robin so they have to create one. mia is too violent and not a role model for black woman. proof money doesn't buy class

Reply(1)
16
Sharyn Townes
3d ago

Ashley Darby is redicouleous. They really need to stop coming after Cadice husband. I don't see nothing he's doing wrong. Its ashame because accusations can really hurt a person. Candice husband is a really friendly person he mines his business. Ashley always has that sneaky smile on her face she's really after Candice it's such ashame. plus Ashley ugly girlfriend needs to stop. Why would Candice feed into foolishness she did the right thing walked away. Candice your absolutely gorgeous those people are unhappy and Jealous.

Reply(4)
9
Shellie Shells
3d ago

I'm not a big fan of Candace because her mouth can be reckless but leave her husband alone!! Chris is a cool dude. I've never seen him be disrespectful to any of the ladies on camera...where it counts...actually he apologizes for some of Candice's behavior. Gizelle need to be kind and stop lying before her 10 minutes of fame podcast disappear like most reality TV stars podcast do in 5 minutes. Ashley needs to find a new stream of income before Mr. Darby clown her into buying a house she will never own! Leave Candice and Chris alone!

Reply
6
Related
People

NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to Housewives

Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen — which was ultimately dismissed in August — that alleged a racially insensitive work environment NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now.  The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leakes, 55, retweeted a...
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reality Tea

Marysol Patton Says Filming Season 3 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip With Alexia Echevarria Was “Not Easy”

Another season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is upon us and I couldn’t be happier. While Andy Cohen once said that assembling all-star casts would be the death of Real Housewives, fans beg to differ. Seasons 1 and 2 of the spin-off were a hit and I have no doubt Season 3 will be […] The post Marysol Patton Says Filming Season 3 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip With Alexia Echevarria Was “Not Easy” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson

The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet

NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Vanderpump Tweets ‘Ding Dong’ The Witch Is Dead After Lisa Rinna Announces ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Lisa Vanderpump has seemingly shaded Lisa Rinna on Twitter following her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine drama-filled seasons. “Ding dong,” the OG RHOBH housewife, 62, tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 5. Fans immediately took her two words as a reference to the iconic song, “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead”, from The Wizard of Oz. If that’s true, Vanderpump is referring to Rinna, 59, as a wicked witch.
Page Six

TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce

see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
HAWAII STATE
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
BET

JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!

JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts Her 4 Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas

He’s got that hotline bling! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, went all out for Christmas this year — by gifting her four daughters their own Cartier bracelets. After Teresa, 50, and Ruelas, 47, rang in the holiday with the reality star's girls  — Gia, 21, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, […]
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy