The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night. Goodell said in a statement that the hope is to “limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” adding later: “The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.” The Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old was breathing on his own and able to talk Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed, and physicians said Thursday he was making “remarkable improvement.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO