🏀 Tiger women upend No. 11 Missouri Southern State
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team took care of business on its home floor Thursday evening (Jan. 5), defeating 11th-ranked Missouri Southern 72-54. The Tigers (13-4, 8-1 MIAA) trailed by as many as 11 early before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Fort Hays State hit...
🏀 Missouri Southern snaps FHSU men's win streak
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State saw its three-game win streak snapped by Missouri Southern on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Lions took the contest by a score of 68-56, improving their win streak to five games and moved to 9-4 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA. FHSU is now 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the MIAA.
🏀 FHSU men receiving votes in latest NABC poll
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is back among the receiving votes section of the NABC Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have been among the receiving votes section in four releases of the poll this year, which includes the preseason poll and regular season polls released on November 29 and December 6.
🤼 Binder places second to lead Monarchs in Larned
LARNED - The TMP-Marian boys wrestling team finished 10th at Thursday's Larned Round Robin. Senior Braydon Binder finished runner-up at 126 going 3-1. Eli Stein was fourth at 190 going 1-3. Seamus Holmes finished sixth at 132, Easton Werth finished seventh at 150 and Diego Fernandez was seventh at 175.
🎳 Hays High hosts first ever bowling competition
HAYS - The Hays High Indians hosted Dodge City in the first bowling season in school history. Dodge City won on both the girls and boys competition. The Red Demons rolled a 2883 to the Indians' 2330 on the boys side. Dodge City won 2645 to 1528 during the girls competition.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Historic Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri is over 150 years old
Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This is one of those homes where at first glance, you might wonder if people suggest it's haunted. Not every home that looks haunted actually is. Here, however, stands some history.
Columbia Missourian
McCarthy's Arm Twisting
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
kjluradio.com
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues. MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Police: Kansas man found live grenade in garage
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man found a live grenade in his garage on Wednesday. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified about a hand grenade located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington, according to a media release. The man advised...
Funeral Announcements for January 2, 2022
Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Carolyn V. Baker, 82, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
