Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
UFC Fight Night 217, Las Vegas, Jan. 14
Lightweight: With Omar Morales out, Nick Fiore (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Mateusz Rebecki (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Bellator 290, Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 4
Middleweight: Champion Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) vs. Anatoly Tokov (31-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) (ESPN)
UFC 284, Perth, Australia, Feb. 11
Featherweight: Blake Bilder (7-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Shane Young (13-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 18
Welterweight: With Billy Goff out, A.J. Fletcher (9-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) steps in to fight Themba Gorimbo (10-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
UFC 285, Las Vegas, March 4
Middleweight: Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) (ESPN)
UFC Fight Night, San Antonio, Texas, March 25
Welterweight: Sean Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (PVT)
UFC 287, TBA, April 8
Bantamweight: Rob Font (19-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) vs. Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
