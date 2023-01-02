ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAp6u_0k15PyXQ00

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

UFC Fight Night 217, Las Vegas, Jan. 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OW3t_0k15PyXQ00

Lightweight: With Omar Morales out, Nick Fiore (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Mateusz Rebecki (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Bellator 290, Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mggW_0k15PyXQ00
Johnny Eblen

Middleweight: Champion Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) vs. Anatoly Tokov (31-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) (ESPN)

UFC 284, Perth, Australia, Feb. 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNlPd_0k15PyXQ00

Featherweight: Blake Bilder (7-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Shane Young (13-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTUnk_0k15PyXQ00
Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Aj Fletcher (red gloves) fights Ange Loosa (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Welterweight: With Billy Goff out, A.J. Fletcher (9-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) steps in to fight Themba Gorimbo (10-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC 285, Las Vegas, March 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzsml_0k15PyXQ00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 01: (R-L) Derek Brunson punches Edmen Shahbazyan in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) (ESPN)

UFC Fight Night, San Antonio, Texas, March 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38O7Zl_0k15PyXQ00
Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sean Brady (blue gloves) before his fight against Belal Muhammad (red gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Welterweight: Sean Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (PVT)

UFC 287, TBA, April 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYiTd_0k15PyXQ00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: (L-R) Rob Font punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Bantamweight: Rob Font (19-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) vs. Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Related
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
FanSided

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia preview & prediction

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis faces WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia this Saturday live on Showtime PPV. Boxing is wasting no time in 2023 as the first weekend in the year features an event that will take place live from the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (27-0) takes on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) live on Showtime PPV. The event was in jeopardy last week as Davis was mixed up with some legal issues, but that looks like it has been cleared up for now, as the accuser clarified what occurred the night of the incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

