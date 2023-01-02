Read full article on original website
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash
BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
Police ID Kan. man who officers killed after he drove off in patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting have identified the man who died as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As...
Kansas man accused of shooting a gun at a home New Year's Day
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a New Year's Day incident involving a gun. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 5300 Block of SW 10 Avenue in Topeka in reference to a gunshots disturbance, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Upon arrival...
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
Kansas facing increasing urban-rural legislative divide
OVERLAND PARK — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But when...
🏈 Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it's unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas.
$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas
The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
🏀 No. 3 Kansas ends Texas Tech's 29-game home win streak
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — KJ Adams scored the last of his 16 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders’ home winning streak at 29 games. Texas Tech failed to produce...
🏈 Chiefs begin prep with Week 18 set to go on as scheduled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing Tuesday for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could ultimately earn the AFC West champions the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference in an unprecedented situation for the NFL. Just as the Chiefs were...
