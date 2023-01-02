Read full article on original website
From electric skates to an AI-powered bird feeder, CES 2023 will showcase latest tech
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
morningbrew.com
This year at CES: A gadget you pee on
The world’s largest tech trade show, CES, opens to the public today to show off weird, wacky, and occasionally pretty useful new devices. More than 3,000 exhibitors and 100,000 attendees are expected to be in Las Vegas this week for the event as it tries to bounce back to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers
Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
Talking Tech: It's CES season. These are the gadgets that caught my attention
To paraphrase Ron Burgundy, January is kind of a big deal for the tech industry. CES is officially underway Thursday.
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
ZDNet
CES 2023: AMD, BMW headline the tech show on Wednesday
CES 2023 doesn't officially kick off until Thursday, but the world's biggest tech conference is sure to make news on Wednesday, when two major CEOs take the stage. On Wednesday evening, both AMD CEO Lisa Su and BMW CEO Oliver Zipse will deliver keynote addresses, setting the tone for the event.
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Engadget
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
