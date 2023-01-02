Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Young Lakers are still trying to find their way on the hardwood
The Prior Lake girls basketball team headed into the New Year losing five of its last six games. The Lakers opened the South Suburban Conference season with three straight road games, winning one of them. Junior Cecilia McNair scored 11 points to lead Prior Lake to a 53-49 victory at Eastview Dec. 13.
swnewsmedia.com
Area roundup: Chanhassen hockey extends win streak to 10
Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Dec. 26 to Dec 29.
swnewsmedia.com
Golf rounds down in 2022; bad weather played the biggest role
Golf facilities across all categories in Minnesota reported a decrease in golf rounds over the previous year by an average of 5.4%. That's what the Minnesota Golf Association's annual facility rounds study concluded, which accurately tracks participation in the state. Unfavorable weather, and not an absolute decline in golfer participation, was considered the most influential factor.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee gets familiar with the section competition early on
Five of the Shakopee boys basketball team's first six games this season were against Section 2AAAA squads. The No. 3-ranked Sabers won the first three over Chaska (87-83), Waconia (92-68) and Chanhassen (82-79), before losing the last two in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee opens with three straight wins in the conference pool
The Shakopee boys swimming team continues to rely on its returning state qualifiers. The Sabers won back-to-back South Suburban Conference duals to close out 2022, earning a 91-78 home victory over Burnsville Dec. 20 and a 95-88 triumph at Farmington Dec. 16.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Kevin Schmitt
Kevin Schmitt, age 51, of Henderson, formerly of Jordan, passed peacefully at his home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. A time of gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service at 11 a.m., all at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. Deacon Michael Daly will preside. Kevin will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
swnewsmedia.com
Longtime agreement expires between Canterbury Park and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community
A longtime purse enhancement and marketing agreement between Canterbury Park and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community has expired and won’t be renewed, according to a statement Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson issued Wednesday, Dec. 4. The $84 million agreement over the last ten years supported daily purses for horse...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performs at 2023 Inaugural Ceremony
On Monday, Jan. 2, members of the Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performed at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul for Minnesota's 2023 Inaugural Ceremony. They performed the piece "Simple Gifts” arranged by Mike Forbes in front of a packed house where several lawmakers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan City Council approves strategic plan
Months of discussion and gathering feedback have yielded a new strategic plan for Jordan’s future. The city council approved the plan, which calls for a number of action items to enhance the city’s status and amenities, in December. First introduced in March, city officials spent months refining the focus of the plan and gathering feedback from city staff and other interested parties, including residents in an online survey last fall.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Jeffrey R. Darby
Jeffrey R. Darby, age 58, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Shakopee. Jeff was born in Shakopee, on June 13, 1964, the son of Richard and Jean (Geis) Darby. He attended Shakopee High School, and his hobbies included golfing and hunting. Jeff is survived by his...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Amber L. Herbstritt
Amber Lane Herbstritt, age 18, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gillette Children’s Hospital, St. Paul, surrounded by her family. A celebration of Amber’s life will be held on Thursday, January 5, visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake police calls: Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 20-Jan. 3, 2023. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
swnewsmedia.com
Carver women to receive Soggy Bottom funds
Two Carver women will receive the proceeds from the Carver County Lions Club’s 14th annual Soggy Bottom Golf Fundraiser, which will be held at Riverside Park in Carver. The event, which raises funds for local families who are battling medical crises, is set for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake Schools to host second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast
On Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community will come together at Prior Lake High School to show unity, promote equity and embrace our differences during the second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast. During the event, students will recite Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech....
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Owen L. Riess
Owen L. Riess, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. Owen was born in Rochester, MN, June 6, 1956, the son of Gordon and Rose. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Owen was happily married to Tracey (Ruff), and has a beloved daughter, Jacqueline Riess. He loved them both dearly, and would do anything for them.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee Community Center hosts free fitness open house
The Shakopee Community Center is starting off the new year by hosting a free fitness open house Saturday, Jan. 7. The “New Year, New You” open house will take place from 8-11 a.m. at the community center and welcomes the community to get involved with the different fitness opportunities offered in town.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Diane Maley
Diane Maley, age 65, of Chaska, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on December 25, 2022. Diane was the second child of Norm and Neta, raised in the Cannon Falls area with her five siblings. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bev. Survived by her loving husband...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee City Council approves plans for Highway 169 pedestrian bridge
The Shakopee City Council approved project plans at its Dec. 20 meeting for a pedestrian bridge over Highway 169. Councilors approved plans and specifications for the project and also ordered advertisements for bids. The pedestrian bridge will connect an existing trail north of Dean Lake to Quarry Lake Park and...
swnewsmedia.com
Carver council approves liquor license, with stipulations
A Belle Plaine woman recently convinced city of Carver officials that she’s changed enough to warrant a liquor license to eventually take over Lisa’s Place in downtown Carver. Karen (Clark) Maresch, 44, owner of BSBAR, applied for a combination on-off sale license with Sunday sales for the bar/restaurant...
swnewsmedia.com
Recycle your tree for free at SMSC Organics Recycling Facility
From now until Jan. 27, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Organics Recycling Facility will be accepting live Christmas trees during business hours, free of charge. Trees must be free of all non-compostable decorations, tinsel and flocking. The facility is open to the public. Commercial tree drop-offs are accepted for a...
