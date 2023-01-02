Kevin Schmitt, age 51, of Henderson, formerly of Jordan, passed peacefully at his home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. A time of gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service at 11 a.m., all at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. Deacon Michael Daly will preside. Kevin will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.

HENDERSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO