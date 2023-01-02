ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Sporting News

Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status

The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Revisiting 4 other times Aaron Rodgers rallied Packers to playoffs, from 'R-E-L-A-X' to 'Run the table'

Aaron Rodgers will have another opportunity to lead the Packers to the NFL playoffs in dramatic fashion when they face the Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. What will the catch-phrase be this time? Rodgers has been down this desperation road several times in his career, and when it comes to reaching the postseason he's delivered some of the most-memorable moments of his career.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Cinderella comes to college football, and TCU fits into the glass slipper perfectly

Through the autumn of 2022, TCU’s football team played 13 football games and won a dozen of them. Among their victims were such historic powers as Texas and Oklahoma, winners of a combined 16 national championships. The Horned Frogs lost their final “regular-season” game in the Big 12 championship by the margin of 12 inches. In overtime, by the way.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023

There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News

What is commotio cordis? Explaining sudden heart stoppage that 'likely' led to Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest

Second-year Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" contest against the Bengals. Hamlin required immediate medical attention on the field at Paycor Stadium following a seemingly routine tackle of Cincinnati receiver Tee...
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Titans-Jaguars single-game tournaments

Week 18's Saturday slate ends with Derrick Henry and the Titans taking on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the de facto AFC South championship game. Jacksonville wins the division with a win or a tie, while Tennessee would punch its ticket to the postseason with a win. NFL DFS players will be looking to take home some cash in FanDuel single-game tournaments, as there is no shortage of intriguing lineup picks from both teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57

The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
WDTN

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, said […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 18: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy New Year, everyone! With the majority of fantasy football leagues already concluded (or close to concluded), most fantasy enthusiasts will be turning to NFL DFS to scratch their competitive itches. If you're assembling a lineup for a DraftKings or FanDuel tournament, you'll want to draft some sleepers and under-the-radar values to start the year off with some daily fantasy winnings.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Stetson Bennett vs. Max Duggan stats: How Georgia, TCU quarterbacks compare

Experience will not be an issue for Georgia's Stetson Bennett or TCU's Max Duggan in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday. Bennett – a two-year starter – originally walked on at Georgia in 2017. Duggan – a four-year starter – has been with the Horned Frogs since 2019. Both were Heisman Trophy finalists this season, and that experience should pay off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Week 18 Saturday DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Raiders-Chiefs Showdown tournaments

Kansas City looks for its 14th win of the regular season when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in the first game of the Week 18 slate on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs enter this AFC West battle expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point road favorites with a high total of 53.5 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a variety of ways to construct their Draftkings Showdown lineups, and we're taking a more contrarian approach by going with a Raiders-heavy build.
KANSAS CITY, MO

