The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Sporting News

Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status

The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own & Talking To Family 4 Days After Collapsing On Field

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar [Hamlin]’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 6. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.'”
Sporting News

Lions-Packers Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Showdown Tournaments features Aaron Rodgers, lots of RBs, and $1,500 left over

The past week has been a whirlwind for the NFL, but the league can now catch its collective breath knowing that Damar Hamlin is on the up and up. Now we must wrap our head around what should be a wild final weekend of the regular season, with countless different playoff implications coming into play for basically ever division except the NFC South. One of the biggest divisional tilts will be Lions-Packers at Lambeau Field, an exciting matchup for which we will be building our usual DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Sporting News

NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023

There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News

When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57

The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
Sporting News

How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket

The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
Sporting News

Revisiting 4 other times Aaron Rodgers rallied Packers to playoffs, from 'R-E-L-A-X' to 'Run the table'

Aaron Rodgers will have another opportunity to lead the Packers to the NFL playoffs in dramatic fashion when they face the Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. What will the catch-phrase be this time? Rodgers has been down this desperation road several times in his career, and when it comes to reaching the postseason he's delivered some of the most-memorable moments of his career.
Sporting News

Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Titans-Jaguars single-game tournaments

Week 18's Saturday slate ends with Derrick Henry and the Titans taking on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the de facto AFC South championship game. Jacksonville wins the division with a win or a tie, while Tennessee would punch its ticket to the postseason with a win. NFL DFS players will be looking to take home some cash in FanDuel single-game tournaments, as there is no shortage of intriguing lineup picks from both teams.
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 18: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy New Year, everyone! With the majority of fantasy football leagues already concluded (or close to concluded), most fantasy enthusiasts will be turning to NFL DFS to scratch their competitive itches. If you're assembling a lineup for a DraftKings or FanDuel tournament, you'll want to draft some sleepers and under-the-radar values to start the year off with some daily fantasy winnings.
Sporting News

Week 18 Saturday DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Raiders-Chiefs Showdown tournaments

Kansas City looks for its 14th win of the regular season when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in the first game of the Week 18 slate on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs enter this AFC West battle expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point road favorites with a high total of 53.5 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a variety of ways to construct their Draftkings Showdown lineups, and we're taking a more contrarian approach by going with a Raiders-heavy build.
