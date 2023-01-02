ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed in Fresno's last homicide of 2022 identified

The man who was shot and killed in Fresno's last homicide of 2022 has been identified.

On Monday, Fresno police identified the victim of the shooting at the intersection of Turner and Jackson avenues as 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo.

On Friday, December 30, police found Castillo suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers say they are still working to get a description of the suspect.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Fresno had 60 homicides in 2022.

