Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many American Airlines passengers waiting to board a flight from Montgomery to Dallas-Fort Worth witnessed a horrific, fatal accident on New Year’s Eve that’s left them shaken. A ground agent working with Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, was “ingested into the engine”...
WSFA
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
WSFA
Mayor Reed authorizes support following tragic death of airline employee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline employee. “Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues and everyone affected by the recent tragedy at the Montgomery Regional Airport,” posted to Twitter Monday. Reed said he has authorized the...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Major delays after 6-vehicle crash on I-85 near Ann Street
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to Montgomery police. Montgomery police say the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near Ann Street and involved six vehicles. Multiple drivers sustained minor injuries. Cameras in the area...
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash
A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
elmoreautauganews.com
Opelika – Theft of Property 2 Degree Suspects Identified
The Opelika Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified the two suspects wanted for a felony retail theft investigation. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Opelika Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Best Buy, 2147 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspects, two adult females, entered the business at about 1:34 p.m. and concealed over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise under their clothing. The suspects left the business without paying for the merchandise.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
Possible tornado damages homes, park in east Montgomery
A possible tornado struck neighborhoods in east Montgomery before dawn Wednesday, damaging homes, ripping down trees, and tossing vehicles. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said there was only one minor injury from the storm. Reed said there were about 50 homes damaged. Much of the damage was on Hollis Drive and Meriwether Road in the Halcyon neighborhood off Taylor Road.
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
alabamanews.net
New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas Co.
A Dallas County woman loses everything except what really matters when her mobile home burns down on New Year’s Day. Olivia Martin says she went to bed early on New Year’s Day. Then woke up later because she was feeling sick. So sick in fact — that her...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
WSFA
Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County
Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
alabamaliving.coop
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
Comments / 0