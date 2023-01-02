Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
South Alabama basketball begins homestand by throttling Arkansas State, 63-45
South Alabama started its four-game homestand with one of its best defensive efforts in recent memory. The Jaguars routed Arkansas State 63-45 at the Mitchell Center, holding the Red Wolves to just 16 made baskets and 27.6% shooting. The victory was the first of the season in Sun Belt Conference play for South Alabama, who snapped a two-game losing streak and turned the ball over only six times all night.
Saraland sophomore WR Ryan Williams named Gatorade Player of the Year
Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who led Saraland to the Class 6A state football title, has been named Gatorade’s Alabama Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Alabama commit caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns during Saraland’s 14-1 season. Williams also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs, threw a touchdown pass and scored on a pair of punt returns for a total of 42 TDs.
WKRG
Amari Yelding of B.C. Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 4.2 GPA, a 25 on the ACT, and a Member of Distributive Education Club of America, National Honor Society and Kappa League. Amari is involved in multiple organizations throughout campus. He is on the honors tract and has completed several dual enrollment classes. In addition, he has received academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.
Mobile, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mobile. The John Leflore High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson High School on January 04, 2023, 22:00:01. The Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on January 05, 2023, 15:00:00.
Former NFL star Peyton Hillis in ICU after saving kids from drowning, per report
Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident in which he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ. Peyton, per TMZ, remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors said his health is improving, according to his uncle Greg Hillis.
Appeals court partially tosses Alabama doctors’ ‘pill mill’ convictions
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today overturned parts of the convictions of two Mobile doctors who were prosecuted in 2017 for running a “pill mill.”. The decision overturned convictions for Xiulu Ruan and John Couch for unlawfully dispensing controlled substances. But the court kept the two doctor’s...
WKRG
Thomas Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope welcomed its first baby of 2023 earlier this week, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page. On New Year’s Day at 5:21 a.m. Paige and Justin Jahn welcomed their newborn boy, Atticus. The Jahn’s said they’re appreciative...
WPMI
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report
An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
Gulf Shores Landfill phasing out operations beginning this year
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – For nearly 50 years the landfill next to Highway 59 in Gulf Shores has collected construction debris and large items in south Baldwin County. “Wood, metals, vegetation is primarily what’s in that landfill,” said Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman. But, starting this year the Gulf Shores Landfill will begin […]
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
Alabama man set home on fire, trapped 6 roommates with bungee cord, police say
An Alabama man accused of setting a home on fire and trapping his six roommates inside is facing several charges, according to news outlets. Marlon Pineda-Enamorado, 38, was charged with arson after authorities said he barricaded six people inside a burning home in Robertsdale on New Year’s Day, WPMI reported, citing the city’s police department.
Lott Rd. closed for ‘bridge replacement project’ beginning Thursday: AL DOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling along Lott Road will have to find a new route beginning Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Alabama Department of Transportation undergo a “bridge replacement project,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile Traffic. The project will be between Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road. This will also be the detour […]
Appeal denied for Mobile County convicted murderer: Attorney General says he will spend life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man’s murder conviction in connection to a 2018 murder was upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, according to a release from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Alexander Bridges, 24, of Mobile was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on Oct. 28, 2021 for the murder of Richard […]
VIDEO: Man gets attacked by shark on New Year’s Day 70 miles off Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]
Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0