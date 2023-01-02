ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama basketball begins homestand by throttling Arkansas State, 63-45

South Alabama started its four-game homestand with one of its best defensive efforts in recent memory. The Jaguars routed Arkansas State 63-45 at the Mitchell Center, holding the Red Wolves to just 16 made baskets and 27.6% shooting. The victory was the first of the season in Sun Belt Conference play for South Alabama, who snapped a two-game losing streak and turned the ball over only six times all night.
JONESBORO, AR
AL.com

Saraland sophomore WR Ryan Williams named Gatorade Player of the Year

Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who led Saraland to the Class 6A state football title, has been named Gatorade’s Alabama Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Alabama commit caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns during Saraland’s 14-1 season. Williams also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs, threw a touchdown pass and scored on a pair of punt returns for a total of 42 TDs.
SARALAND, AL
WKRG

Amari Yelding of B.C. Rain High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 4.2 GPA, a 25 on the ACT, and a Member of Distributive Education Club of America, National Honor Society and Kappa League. Amari is involved in multiple organizations throughout campus. He is on the honors tract and has completed several dual enrollment classes. In addition, he has received academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Thomas Hospital announces first birth of 2023

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope welcomed its first baby of 2023 earlier this week, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page. On New Year’s Day at 5:21 a.m. Paige and Justin Jahn welcomed their newborn boy, Atticus. The Jahn’s said they’re appreciative...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report

An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
MILLRY, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores Landfill phasing out operations beginning this year

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – For nearly 50 years the landfill next to Highway 59 in Gulf Shores has collected construction debris and large items in south Baldwin County. “Wood, metals, vegetation is primarily what’s in that landfill,” said Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman. But, starting this year the Gulf Shores Landfill will begin […]
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
MOBILE, AL
