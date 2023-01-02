ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Bruce Willis movie filmed in Alabama to be released in 2023

Remember the movie Bruce Willis filmed in Alabama in 2021? The sci-fi thriller, now called “Assassin,” is set for release on March 31, in select theaters and video-on-demand. Jesse Atlas, director of the film, announced the news on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an Instagram post. “My feature directing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy