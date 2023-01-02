ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. It began around 1:50 p.m. when...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy