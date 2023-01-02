Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
Mobile police offers free counseling to anyone affected by New Year’s Eve shooting
The Mobile Police Department on Thursday announced it is offering free counseling and crisis intervention sources to anyone affected by the New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured nine others downtown, noting that families are “struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident.”
Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
Mobile Police searching for woman, allegedly hit 2 with her car on New Year’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who they said used her car to hit two other women “intentionally” on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the MPD. Jamichal Michell Hall, 20, has active warrants for second-degree assault and third-degree assault. Police said […]
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
Alabama jewelry store burglary suspects may have ties to South American organized crime, police say
Two men facing burglary and other charges in the break-in of an Alabama jewelry store may have ties to South American organized crime. Gulf Shores police said Wednesday that Ricardo Fabian Soto-Vargas and Sebastian Vilches were being held in the Baldwin County Jail with an immigration hold to verify whether they entered the country illegally.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. It began around 1:50 p.m. when...
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Chief provides new details into NYE mass shooting, says victim did not fire gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police release new information about what happened the night of a mass shooting. Police Chief Paul Prine says the man killed, JaTarious Reives is one of three people that had a weapon on him that was recovered...but he didn’t fire it. Prine says the...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple drive-by shootings
UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Deputies said the two shootings on Nicholsville Rd. happend on Dec. 23. The two shootings in the area of Pollard Road happened on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Deputies said residences and houses were struck in both areas. “Each of these shootings occurred during night and early morning hours,” reads the release. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Exclusive video shows shootout at Prichard convenience store, police looking for two alleged shooters
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have released a video still image showing a person wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that happened at a convenience store parking lot. The incident happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lott Road and University...
Appeal denied for Mobile County convicted murderer: Attorney General says he will spend life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man’s murder conviction in connection to a 2018 murder was upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, according to a release from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Alexander Bridges, 24, of Mobile was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on Oct. 28, 2021 for the murder of Richard […]
utv44.com
ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
Alabama man set home on fire, trapped 6 roommates with bungee cord, police say
An Alabama man accused of setting a home on fire and trapping his six roommates inside is facing several charges, according to news outlets. Marlon Pineda-Enamorado, 38, was charged with arson after authorities said he barricaded six people inside a burning home in Robertsdale on New Year’s Day, WPMI reported, citing the city’s police department.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
ECSO searching for suspect connected to several armed robberies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who is wanted in connection to several armed robberies. ECSO said the armed robberies have been of convenience stores, which occurred throughout the county between Nov. 10, 2022, and Jan. 2. ECSO said the individual has been dressed in dark […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2