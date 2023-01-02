ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC

Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer

Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision. After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies. "Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter. Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special pirate flag helmets for bowl game

We’ve seen several teams around college football using their uniforms to pay tribute to the late Mike Leach this bowl season, from UCLA to Alabama. Everyone expected Mississippi State to honor their departed head coach, who passed away unexpectedly in December, during their appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl and on the morning of the game, we finally got our first glimpse at what that will look like.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Massive College Basketball Upset

For the second season in a row, Rutgers has upset a Purdue team ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Scarlet Knights handed the Boilermakers their first loss of the season on Monday night, winning 65-64 at Mackey Arena on a late three-pointer by transfer guard Cam Spencer. Rutgers led by as many as 13 early in the second half before Purdue rallied to eventually take the lead.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset

After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
HOUSTON, TX

