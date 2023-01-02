Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC
Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon
Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer
Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision. After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies. "Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter. Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl
Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
Trojans WR CJ Williams to enter transfer portal after Cotton Bowl, UCLA in the mix
Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC. CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC...
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special pirate flag helmets for bowl game
We’ve seen several teams around college football using their uniforms to pay tribute to the late Mike Leach this bowl season, from UCLA to Alabama. Everyone expected Mississippi State to honor their departed head coach, who passed away unexpectedly in December, during their appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl and on the morning of the game, we finally got our first glimpse at what that will look like.
Sports World Reacts To Massive College Basketball Upset
For the second season in a row, Rutgers has upset a Purdue team ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Scarlet Knights handed the Boilermakers their first loss of the season on Monday night, winning 65-64 at Mackey Arena on a late three-pointer by transfer guard Cam Spencer. Rutgers led by as many as 13 early in the second half before Purdue rallied to eventually take the lead.
Reports: Texas A&M on the verge of hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator
Jimbo Fisher’s long-awaited offensive coordinator hire at Texas A&M reportedly came to fruition on Wednesday. And according to multiple reports, it’s none other than Bobby Petrino. Petrino, the former head coach at Arkansas and Louisville, spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Missouri State, an...
KJ Bolden and Stacy Gage Name Their Top Schools and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like KJ Bolden, Stacy Gage, and more!
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
Portal Offensive Lineman Sidney Fugar Sets Visit
South Carolina's football program is prepping to host a portal offensive line target in Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nebraska Closing Strong, Ashton Porter, Cormani McClain
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation...
