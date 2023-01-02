ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California keeps wary eye on flooding after powerful storm

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040KbN_0k157mMr00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Flood warnings and watches were in effect Monday in parts of Northern California in the aftermath of a powerful “atmospheric river” storm that drenched the state over New Year's weekend.

A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture.

Even with the respite from drenching rains and heavy snowfall, flood warnings and watches remained in effect in the Sacramento County area, where widespread flooding and levee breaches in the agricultural region inundated roads and highways.

Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways were cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.

"It is expected that the flooding from the Cosumnes River and the Mokelumne River is moving southwest toward I-5 and could reach these areas in the middle of the night," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Livestock in the affected areas should be moved to higher ground."

To the north in the state’s capital, crews cleared toppled trees from roads and sidewalks, and at least 6,300 customers still lacked power early Monday, down from more than 150,000 two days earlier, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map.

State highway workers spent the holiday weekend clearing traffic-stopping heavy snow from major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard, the California Department of Transportation said.

Rainfall in downtown San Francisco hit 5.46 inches (13.87 cm) on New Year's Eve, making it the second-wettest day on record, behind a November 1994 deluge, the National Weather Service said.

In Southern California, several people were rescued after floodwaters inundated cars in San Bernardino and Orange counties. No major injuries were reported.

With no rainfall expected during Monday’s Rose Parade in Pasadena, spectators staked out their spots along the city's main boulevard for the 134th edition of the floral spectacle.

The rain was welcomed in drought-parched California. The past three years have been the state's driest on record, but much more precipitation is needed to make a significant difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, drenches California

CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Kilauea volcano eruption resumes on Hawaii's Big Island, alert elevated from watch to warning

NEW YORK — The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has started erupting again. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday night that its Hawaiian Volcano Observatory "detected glow" in webcam images of the Kilauea summit, "indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea's summit caldera, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park."
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. — (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government's approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws. U.S. District...
RENO, NV
WOKV

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun...
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

California's Newsom to launch 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will kick off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with Republican leaders he's branded as threats to freedom and democracy — including former President Donald Trump. Newsom's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

PHOENIX — (AP) — Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law and other anti-immigrant measures, has died. He was 75. Pearce's family said on social media that he died...
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Democratic officials' homes, offices, shot up in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The homes or offices of four elected Democratic officials in New Mexico have been hit by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected. Nobody was injured in the shootings, which are being investigated by...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WOKV

Idaho court tosses lawsuits aiming to block abortion bans

Idaho's Constitution does not implicitly enshrine abortion as a fundamental right, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday as it dismissed a series of lawsuits brought by Planned Parenthood. The ruling was a blow against those who are fighting Idaho laws that took effect in August, including one criminalizing all abortions...
IDAHO STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy