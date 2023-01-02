Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Where were you when Damar Hamlin collapsed? Fans reckon with an unshakeable moment
The Gaspars were in their Irondequoit, New York, living room on Monday night, a space that doubles as a shrine to all things Buffalo Bills. Seven-year-old Carson sat in the middle of the big reclining sofa, the one with the Bills blanket on it, with his prized possession just overhead: an autographed Josh Allen jersey. Mom Brooke sat beside him, trying to see the 65-inch-screen that's surrounded by memorabilia and regularly blocked by husband Chaz, who has a habit of nervously pacing when the Bills are on TV.
After Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, NFL had no choice but to suspend the big game | Opinion
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter on Monday night in Cincinnati and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, fighting for his life. Football can wait. Needed to wait. It was time for prayers. His heart stopped beating. Forget the seeding at stake for the upcoming NFL playoffs...
Fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 18
It has been a long, exciting season, and this is it! Week 18, here we come. As always, we have the fantasy football rankings to help you hoist that trophy. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like you win their leagues for over 2 decades. Check out TheHuddle.com's top players in point-per-reception (PPR) fantasy football scoring for the upcoming weekend:
Week 18 NFL power rankings: Eagles finally surrender top spot after second consecutive loss
NFL power rankings entering Week 18 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bengals (2): They entered Monday night as the AFC's hottest team, riding a seven-game winning streak. Cincinnati – both the Bengals and city – then rose to the occasion from a human standpoint while bearing witness to one of the scariest moments in NFL history. From a football perspective, questions abound – though a win Sunday will clinch a second straight AFC North crown. Whether Cincy gets a shot at the conference's top seed is yet to be determined.
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger finally got some recognition on Wednesday after earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. There is no better kept secret in football right now than New England's third-year defensive back, who Matthew Judon thinks is good enough to warrant a blank check contract extension.
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offers prayers to injured Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins took to social media early Tuesday morning to offer his prayers to Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and his family. Higgins is on the receiving end of prayers as well. He collided Monday night with Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and was attended...
Brian O'Neill's absence could sink Vikings' hope of making a playoff run | Opinion
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is likely regretting his first-quarter decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Or at least his play call. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back with the ball at the Green Bay 37-yard line and rifled it toward tight end T.J. Hockenson. The pass was tipped by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas and intercepted by safety Darnell Savage. Savage raced 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead and a preview of what was to come in a 24-point loss.
Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal
Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote. The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North champions, is a mid-season rule change. Those...
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is...
Rams' Ernest Jones not satisfied with his play in 2022: 'Next year will be better'
Ernest Jones was asked to play a new role this season. After being the Rams' every-down linebacker in the second half of last season, he ceded that role to future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner in 2022. As a result, Jones has only played 67% of the defensive snaps as the No. 2 linebacker, coming off the field when the Rams go to their nickel and dime packages.
