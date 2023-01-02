Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin gets tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.
Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own & Talking To Family 4 Days After Collapsing On Field
“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar [Hamlin]’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 6. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.'”
After Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, NFL had no choice but to suspend the big game | Opinion
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter on Monday night in Cincinnati and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, fighting for his life. Football can wait. Needed to wait. It was time for prayers. His heart stopped beating. Forget the seeding at stake for the upcoming NFL playoffs...
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
Where were you when Damar Hamlin collapsed? Fans reckon with an unshakeable moment
The Gaspars were in their Irondequoit, New York, living room on Monday night, a space that doubles as a shrine to all things Buffalo Bills. Seven-year-old Carson sat in the middle of the big reclining sofa, the one with the Bills blanket on it, with his prized possession just overhead: an autographed Josh Allen jersey. Mom Brooke sat beside him, trying to see the 65-inch-screen that's surrounded by memorabilia and regularly blocked by husband Chaz, who has a habit of nervously pacing when the Bills are on TV.
Week 18 NFL power rankings: Eagles finally surrender top spot after second consecutive loss
NFL power rankings entering Week 18 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bengals (2): They entered Monday night as the AFC's hottest team, riding a seven-game winning streak. Cincinnati – both the Bengals and city – then rose to the occasion from a human standpoint while bearing witness to one of the scariest moments in NFL history. From a football perspective, questions abound – though a win Sunday will clinch a second straight AFC North crown. Whether Cincy gets a shot at the conference's top seed is yet to be determined.
Brian O'Neill's absence could sink Vikings' hope of making a playoff run | Opinion
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is likely regretting his first-quarter decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Or at least his play call. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back with the ball at the Green Bay 37-yard line and rifled it toward tight end T.J. Hockenson. The pass was tipped by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas and intercepted by safety Darnell Savage. Savage raced 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead and a preview of what was to come in a 24-point loss.
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is...
Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions
The Indiana Pacers (21-17) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) Wednesday. Tip from the Wells Fargo Center in the City of Brother Love is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Pacers vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pacers...
New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings odds, picks and predictions
The New Jersey Devils (23-11-3) meet the Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7) Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Devils vs. Red Wings odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Devils were edged 5-4...
Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions
The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21) Wednesday. Tip from Target Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106...
NFL's emergency action plan: How it may have saved Damar Hamlin's life
Time stood still for NFL fans when medics performed CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Hamlin, who collapsed to the ground during the the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium, had his heartbeat restored on the field, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was required. The 24-year-old was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
