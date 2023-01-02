Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Washington couple first baby born at ECU Health Medical Center in 2023
Owen Braddy was born ahead of schedule shortly after midnight Sunday, surprising his parents with the news that their son is ECU Health Medical Center’s first baby of 2023. Owen was born about six weeks early according to his parents James Braddy and Kaitlyn Braddy of Washington. He came into the world weighing 5 pounds 2 ounces. James said the couple arrived to ECU Health about 10:45 p.m. and that Owen was born at 12:10 a.m. ...
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Parents hope to give 'Baby Billie' a voice after child born with rare syndrome
Eliza and Ben Mortimer's now six-month-old daughter Billie is their pride and joy. When Billie was born, the Mortimer's say, they noticed something was wrong right away.
"Tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 strains hospitals, worries doctors as cases spike
At Mass General Hospital for Children, the pediatric ICU is at full capacity. Most patients there are on oxygen or ventilators. "This past year has been unlike any other years in the past, with RSV season starting way, much earlier," said Dr. Laura Pugsley, nursing director of inpatient pediatrics at the hospital in Boston.
Your Daughter’s First Visit to the Gynecologist
As your daughter reaches her teen years, she will be ready to have her first routine visit to the gynecologist. While it makes logical sense that you’d book her in to see your own doctor — even if that’s who delivered her! — there are reasons why you may want to find a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist instead.
Comments / 0