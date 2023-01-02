Read full article on original website
Wiener Staatsoper Announces New Cast Change for ‘Die Fledermaus’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of “Die Fledermaus” on Jan. 4, 2023. The company said that Laura Aikin would sing the role of Rosalinde. Aikin has performed at the Vienna State Opera, La Scala Milano, Bavarian State Opera, Opernhaus Zurich, Netherlands Opera,...
Staatsoper Berlin Announces Cast Change for ‘Turandot’
The Staatsoper Berlin has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Turandot.”. The company said that Anna Samuil will sing the title role on March 17 and 21 replacing Elena Pankratova. Samuil made her Staatsoper Berlin debut in 2003 and has sin performed such roles as Donna...
Polish National Opera to Present New Production of ‘La Forza del Destino’
(Credit: Krzysztof Bieliński) The Polish National Opera is set to premiere a new production of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino.”. The production, which is set to open on Jan. 13, will be directed by Mariusz Treliński’ whose staging is a co-production between the Polish National Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, where it premieres during the 2023-24 season.
Greek National Opera Extends Artistic Director for Three More Years
The Greek National Opera has announced that Giorgos Koumendakis’ tenure has been extended for another three years through 2026. The decision was announced by the Greek Minister of Culture and Sport, Lina Mendon. Koumendakis, also a composer took over the position in 2017; this represents his third term as...
Konzert und Theater St. Gallen to Present ‘The Ring in One Evening’ with Interludes by German Humorist Loriot
Konzert und Theater St. Gallen is set to present “The Ring in One Evening,” at Tonhalle St. Gallen from Jan. 12 -15, 2023. The abridged concert version of Wagner’s epic includes interludes by German humorist, cartoonist, film director, and actor Loriot. Loriot cut the 14-and-one-half-hour saga into...
Annalisa Stroppa Signs with New Management
Annalisa Stroppa has signed with GM Art&Music for General Management. The Italian mezzo recently performed at the Donizetti Opera Festival and later performs the role of Suzuki in “Madama Butterfly” at the Bregenz Festival. She will also perform in a production of “La Gioconda” in Las Palmas, Spain.
Allan Clayton to Headline Opéra National de Paris’ ‘Peter Grimes’
The Opéra National de Paris is set to showcase “Peter Grimes,” opening on January 26, 2023. The opera is directed by Deborah Warner, whose production premiered at the Teatro Real de Madrid in 2021. Conductor Alexander Soddy, who worked as the music director at the Nationaltheater Mannheim between 2016-22, will make his Paris Opera debut in the pit.
Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov Set for Taiwan Concert
Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov are set to present a concert with the National Symphony Orchestra in Taiwan. The singers will perform on March 5, which will be part of an Asian tour. It was previously announced stops that Netrebko and Eyvazov will also sing in Hong Kong on March 9 and 11, 2023.
