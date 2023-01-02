Read full article on original website
Polish National Opera to Present New Production of ‘La Forza del Destino’
(Credit: Krzysztof Bieliński) The Polish National Opera is set to premiere a new production of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino.”. The production, which is set to open on Jan. 13, will be directed by Mariusz Treliński’ whose staging is a co-production between the Polish National Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, where it premieres during the 2023-24 season.
Wiener Staatsoper Announces New Cast Change for ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’
(Credit:© Lena Fainberg) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a new cast change for its performance of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” on Jan. 3, 2022. The company said that Vasilisa Berzhanskaya will sing the role of Rosina replacing Patricia Nolz, who is ill. Berzhanskaya was originally set to...
Matthew Polenzani, Isabel Leonard to Headline Houston Grand Opera’s ‘Werther’
Houston Grand Opera is set to present Massenet’s “Werther” starting on Jan. 27, 2023. The opera will star Matthew Polenzani in the title role alongside Isabel Leonard, Jasmine Habersham, and Sean Michael Plumb; all four artists will be making their company debuts. Other cast members include Patrick Carfizzi, Ricardo Garcia, Cory McGee, Emily Triegle, and Luke Sutliff.
Annalisa Stroppa Signs with New Management
Annalisa Stroppa has signed with GM Art&Music for General Management. The Italian mezzo recently performed at the Donizetti Opera Festival and later performs the role of Suzuki in “Madama Butterfly” at the Bregenz Festival. She will also perform in a production of “La Gioconda” in Las Palmas, Spain.
Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Cancels Performance of ‘Doktor Faust’
The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino has canceled a performance of “Doktor Faust.”. The company said that the performance on Feb. 19 has been canceled and that it will inform ticket holders with more information as soon as possible. Additionally, the Maggio Musicale said that for all performances conductor Cornelius Meister...
Ailyn Pérez to Star in ‘Florencia en el Amazonas’ at the Metropolitan Opera
Ailyn Pérez is set to star in the Metropolitan Opera’s premiere of “Florencia en el Amazonas” during the 2023-24 season. In the January Playbill for the Metropolitan Opera, the company confirmed the news with Pérez stating in an exclusive interview that, “being born in Chicago to immigrant parents from Mexico, it may be the most profound and important time of my life, certainly of my singing career, to be part of Florencia, to be part of the fabric of this brilliant Mexican composer. I think there is so much soul, expression, and poetry in the Spanish language. For me to sing in Spanish, it’s like I become myself. To be part of this project, especially with how the Met has embraced cultural representation, it’s an honor and a joy.”
Konzert und Theater St. Gallen to Present ‘The Ring in One Evening’ with Interludes by German Humorist Loriot
Konzert und Theater St. Gallen is set to present “The Ring in One Evening,” at Tonhalle St. Gallen from Jan. 12 -15, 2023. The abridged concert version of Wagner’s epic includes interludes by German humorist, cartoonist, film director, and actor Loriot. Loriot cut the 14-and-one-half-hour saga into...
Greek National Opera Extends Artistic Director for Three More Years
The Greek National Opera has announced that Giorgos Koumendakis’ tenure has been extended for another three years through 2026. The decision was announced by the Greek Minister of Culture and Sport, Lina Mendon. Koumendakis, also a composer took over the position in 2017; this represents his third term as...
Berkeley Symphony to Present ‘Winter of Love’ Featuring Artistic Director René Mandel & Friends
The Berkeley Symphony is set to present its chamber concert “Winter of Love.”. The symphony’s artistic director René Mandel along with baritone Bruce Rameker, pianist Britt Day, violist Joy Fellows, violinist Stephanie Bibbo, and cellist Evan Kahn will perform works by Amy Beach, Elvis Costello, and Johannes Brahms. Piece include “Romance for Violin and Piano” by Amy Beach, selections from “The Juliet Letters for Baritone and String Quartet” by Elvis Costello, and “Piano Quartet in G Minor,” Op. 25 by Johannes Brahms.
The New York Virtuoso Singers to Showcase ‘American Invention’
The New York Virtuoso Singers are set to present “American Invention” on Feb. 19, 2022 at Christ & St. Stephen’s Church. The performance, which will be conducted by Harold Rosenbaum, will feature music by Anthony Davis, Tania León, Peter Zummo, Elena Ruehr, William McClelland, Florence Price, David Patterson, Annea Lockwood, Jessie Montgomery, Mari Esabel Valverde, Nancy Wertsch, Edie Hill, William Billings, Lowell Mason, Charles Ives, Henry Cowell, Milton Babbitt, and arrangement by William Appling; there will be world premieres by Ruehr, Davis, McClelland, Zummo, Hill, Patterson, and León.
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Fedora
Sonya Yoncheva & Piotr Beczala Shine in McVicar’s Latest Production. (Review written in collaboration with David Salazar) The last time the Met Opera put on Giordano’s “Fedora” was 25 years ago. It was a common refrain in the lead up to the New Year’s Eve opening...
Julius Drake Signs with Askonas Holt
Julius Drake has signed with Askonas Holt for worldwide management. With his new contract, Drake will be managed by Angelica Conner. The English pianist is known for collaborating with such artists as Ian Bostridge, Sarah Connolly, Anna Prohaska, Sasha Cooke, and Gerald Finley. His most recent recording of Janáček’s “The...
Allan Clayton to Headline Opéra National de Paris’ ‘Peter Grimes’
The Opéra National de Paris is set to showcase “Peter Grimes,” opening on January 26, 2023. The opera is directed by Deborah Warner, whose production premiered at the Teatro Real de Madrid in 2021. Conductor Alexander Soddy, who worked as the music director at the Nationaltheater Mannheim between 2016-22, will make his Paris Opera debut in the pit.
