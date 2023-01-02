Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
Another Smaller Cruise Ship Being Taken Out of Service
Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, has announced that another of their smaller, less-efficient ships will be taken out of service. The smallest cruise ship in AIDA Cruises’ fleet, AIDAaura, will leave the fleet in September after 20 years...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
maritime-executive.com
Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
WATCH: Safari tourists chased by rhinos in bone-chilling videos at Indian parks
Two videos from Dec. 2022 in India show rhinos charging after safari tourists in an effort to defend its territory, each time sending the tourists into a wild panic.
freightwaves.com
National Air Cargo seeks bulky business with 747, Beluga freighters
MIAMI — National Air Cargo, an unusual freight forwarding company that doubles as an airline, is opening business avenues for oversize cargo with the addition of its first nose-loading freighters and discussions with Airbus about renting the ultralarge Beluga transporter that can swallow tanks, yachts, satellites and electric transformers.
Thrillist
Take 23% Off Flights to Iceland & Europe in a Sale This Week
It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises. If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast
An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
Thailand brings back proof of Covid vaccination requirement for travellers
Thailand is bringing back rules requiring proof of Covid vaccination for travellers entering the country. The move follows the news that China will relax its travel restrictions from 8 January, meaning inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine. As shared by the Bangkok Post, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviraku said: “New measures are necessary because Thailand is a major destination for travellers from many countries including China but the measures must be non-discriminatory.”“The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because Covid-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar,” he...
Time Out Global
Spain now has (another) dazzling high-speed train route
If you’re a train enthusiast, Spain is the place to be right now. After decades of investment, the country’s high-speed rail network is finally being revealed in all its glory. And what’s more is that new routes between cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville aren’t just supremely fast – they’re gob-smackingly cheap, too.
navalnews.com
Japan to increase the number of Aegis destroyers
The NSS is a strategic guideline document for the Japanese government’s policies regarding diplomacy, defense, and economic security for a period of approximately the next 10 years. Based on this, the National Defense Strategy（国家防衛戦略), which outlines the goals of Japan’s defense policy and the means to achieve them, and the Defense Buildup Program (防衛力整備計画), which outlines the scale of the introduction of specific defense equipment and the budget, were newly formulated.
Time Out Global
The new European sleeper trains we can’t wait to ride in 2023
From spectacular coastal journeys to new links between cultural capitals, these are the most exciting new night train routes to try this year. Sleeper trains are back in the travel game and we are seriously here for it. The concept is deliciously uncomplicated: hop on a train and snore away, whizz across vast distances while you’re catching up on your beauty sleep, then wake up some place entirely new – and hopefully full of energy to explore it. (And it’s eco-friendly too – here’s why you should swap flights for sleeper trains on your next trip.)
traveltomorrow.com
European airports regret “scientifically unjustified” return to travel restrictions
Following the relaxation of China’s zero-Covid policies, the caseload in the country started rising again. As a result, fearing the spread of the virus, several countries are now imposing testing requirements, either pre-departure, or on arrival, for travellers coming from China. On 29 December 2022, the EU Health Security...
Europe Sees 'Unprecedented' Winter Heat Wave As 2023 Begins
Temperatures in some countries rose to the 60s while parts of the Alps were totally snowless at the start of the new year.
a-z-animals.com
See Inside South America’s Most Luxurious Train, The “Andean Explorer”
See Inside South America's Most Luxurious Train, The "Andean Explorer" If you’re looking for the greatest train journey, this is it! With its unrivaled scenic views, Belmond’s Andean Explorer should rank at the top of your travel bucket list, not just your railroad trip list. In this video,...
Ski world cup race cancelled due to warm temperatures as lack of snow hits resorts
A skiing competition has been canceled due to warm weather amid a lack of snow across the continent. A night slalom world cup race scheduled for Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday was cancelled due to warm temperatures and strong wind, organizers confirmed.It comes as patchy snowfall and warm weather caused by the climate crisis in much of Europe have forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.Adelboden in Switzerland, which hosts most of the skiing World Cup, is being forced to run the race on artificial snow this year.Course director Toni Hadi said: “The climate is a bit changing but what should we...
Wild weather driven by roiling Pacific, nature and warming
In a world getting used to extreme weather, 2023 is starting out more bonkers than ever and meteorologists are saying it's natural weather weirdness with a bit of help from human-caused climate change.Much of what's causing problems worldwide is coming out of a roiling Pacific Ocean, transported by a wavy jet stream, experts said.At least one highway in drought-mired California looked more like a river because of torrential rain from what is technically called an atmospheric river of moisture. New Year's brought shirtsleeve weather to the U.S. East and record high temperatures to Europe as the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday...
