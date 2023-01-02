Read full article on original website
June Huffman
3d ago
Marriage is only between a man and woman in Holy Matrimony. Women with women and men with men. Is a messy civil union. ⬇️
Reply(84)
126
Thomas Kraft
3d ago
I get you are a lesbian and you and your girlfriend wants to get married.Then go get married then you and your girlfriend can live in a civil union but the world don't need to hear it. just know that it's not a true and holy marriage. two women or men the Holy Bible says a marriage is between a man and woman period. Stop trying to cram your lifestyle down my neck how ever I wish you both good luck with your union
Reply(17)
52
D
3d ago
Enjoy your marriage. Life is a vapor compared to eternity. Hate to be you when you take your last breath. Not my words - GODs words.
Reply(14)
30
