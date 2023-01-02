Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Warby Parker, everyone’s favorite millennial glasses DTC destination, has just launched their Y2K-inspired spring collection filled with unique, bold frames that’ll transport you right back to the 90’s. If you’ve got some leftover FSA/HSA cash to spend or want to refresh your look for the new year, this collection is worth looking at. Read More: The 6 Best Places To Buy Cheap Glasses Online in 2022 For this unique collection, the brand collaborated with creatives across industries including actress Christina Ricci, playwright Jeremy...

19 MINUTES AGO