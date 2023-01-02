NEW YORK — It was about as ideal as an offseason day as it could have been for Harrison Bader. He visited Yankee Stadium early in the day. Then the Yankees center fielder traveled to Liebman’s Deli in the Bronx — just five minutes from where he graduated from Horace Mann School. While he was there, the 28-year-old slammed some pastrami with chef Marcus Samuelsson for the YES Network’s show “Home Plate” after getting a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen and the deli counter.

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO