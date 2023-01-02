ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florham Park, NJ

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal

Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote. The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North champions, is a mid-season rule change. Those...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Having Jalen Hurts would help Eagles vs. Giants, but coordinator Shane Steichen must rise to the occasion, too

PHILADELPHIA – Four days after the Eagles were dominated by the New Orleans Saints in a shocking loss with so much at stake, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called it the worst offensive showing he’s ever had a hand in. Although the offense racked up 313 total yards in the 20-10 defeat, the Eagles started the game with four three-and-outs and never recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Harrison Bader looking to ‘sharpen’ eye for 2023

NEW YORK — It was about as ideal as an offseason day as it could have been for Harrison Bader. He visited Yankee Stadium early in the day. Then the Yankees center fielder traveled to Liebman’s Deli in the Bronx — just five minutes from where he graduated from Horace Mann School. While he was there, the 28-year-old slammed some pastrami with chef Marcus Samuelsson for the YES Network’s show “Home Plate” after getting a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen and the deli counter.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

MLB insider gives Mets-Carlos Correa update

A deal may get done soon. The New York Mets have been quiet about contract talks with Carlos Correa since the infielder’s physical raised concerns, but SNY’s Andy Martino gave an update Thursday:. There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp about Correa’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
