Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Bucs at Falcons: Coach Fires Back at Critics of Tom Brady Offense
"When you really listen to people talk about us, it's emotions talking. That's not really people that are watching us, watching us get better every week.'' - Bucs coach Byron Leftwich, readying for the Falcons.
Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Damar Hamlin with powerful jersey tribute before Week 18 game
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal
Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote. The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North champions, is a mid-season rule change. Those...
Having Jalen Hurts would help Eagles vs. Giants, but coordinator Shane Steichen must rise to the occasion, too
PHILADELPHIA – Four days after the Eagles were dominated by the New Orleans Saints in a shocking loss with so much at stake, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called it the worst offensive showing he’s ever had a hand in. Although the offense racked up 313 total yards in the 20-10 defeat, the Eagles started the game with four three-and-outs and never recovered.
NFL Week 18 picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will Eagles clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed?
It’s the final week of the regular-season finale, and the Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are preparing to square off against one another at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite both teams already clinching playoff berths, they are coming into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Eagles have...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader looking to ‘sharpen’ eye for 2023
NEW YORK — It was about as ideal as an offseason day as it could have been for Harrison Bader. He visited Yankee Stadium early in the day. Then the Yankees center fielder traveled to Liebman’s Deli in the Bronx — just five minutes from where he graduated from Horace Mann School. While he was there, the 28-year-old slammed some pastrami with chef Marcus Samuelsson for the YES Network’s show “Home Plate” after getting a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen and the deli counter.
Giants coaches, players need to help Kayvon Thibodeaux understand what he did was wrong
Kayvon Thibodeaux has had a sensational rookie season and it’s easy to envision a future in which he records double-digit sacks year after year and one day joins a long list of legendary Giants pass rushers. There are some things, however, that the rookie outside linebacker still does not...
Playoff-bound Giants wisely working ahead on Vikings, 49ers, as ‘meaningless’ Eagles game nears
Wink Martindale was thrilled that the Giants won last week. “How happy can you be?” he said Thursday. “I was that happy.”. Obviously, Martindale loved that the Giants’ victory over the Colts put them into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MLB insider gives Mets-Carlos Correa update
A deal may get done soon. The New York Mets have been quiet about contract talks with Carlos Correa since the infielder’s physical raised concerns, but SNY’s Andy Martino gave an update Thursday:. There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp about Correa’s...
