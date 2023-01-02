Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' video
Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini released a music video for "Better Version," a song from Fletcher's album "Girl of My Dreams."
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0