ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

High school basketball, wrestling rankings: Week 5

Boys Basketball Week 5 Rankings By Jason Winchell Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments 1 Tower Hill 4-0 1 Face Malvern Prep this week 2 Middletown 5-1 2 Travels to Seaford on Saturday 3 Sallies 4-4 3 Host St E’s on Friday. 4 Howard 2-1 4 2 wins last week to open season 5 Seaford 5-0 5 Host Middletown ... Read More
NJ.com

Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NJ.com

Raritan stays hot, defeats Central Regional in triple OT - Boys basketball recap

Jack O’Leary dropped 24 points to carry Raritan to a thrilling 49-48 triple-overtime victory over Central Regional in Bayville. Michael Diller added 14 points for Raritan (7-0), who is off to its best start in at least a decade. After Central Regional (4-3) jumped out to a 19-12 lead at halftime, Raritan retook momentum with a 13-6 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 25-25.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee defeats Rancocas Valley - Girls basketball recap

Gabby Recinto scored 17 points to lead Cherokee over Rancocas Valley 55-28 in Marlton. Cherokee (6-1) sprang out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a 19-point lead into the break. Cherokee continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Rancocas Valley 28-20. Maggie St....
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge

Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle

Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy