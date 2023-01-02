Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Jan. 6
No. 1 Camden vs. No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Camden vs. No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Bergen Catholic vs. Saddle River Day, 7 p.m. STEMCivics at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy, 5:30pm. Big North. Passaic Valley at Park Ridge, 5:30pm. Saddle River Day...
High school basketball, wrestling rankings: Week 5
Boys Basketball Week 5 Rankings By Jason Winchell Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments 1 Tower Hill 4-0 1 Face Malvern Prep this week 2 Middletown 5-1 2 Travels to Seaford on Saturday 3 Sallies 4-4 3 Host St E’s on Friday. 4 Howard 2-1 4 2 wins last week to open season 5 Seaford 5-0 5 Host Middletown ... Read More
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Camden vs. Columbus basketball live stream: How to watch; get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the nation's top boy's high school basketball teams square off in Miami
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Jan. 4
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Girls Basketball: Hunterdon Central shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan
Hunterdon Central never allowed Bridgewater-Raritan much room to operate on offense in a 44-27 win, in Bridgewater. Hunterdon Central (3-6) gave up no more than nine points in a single quarter, including a game low four in the second quarter. Leading by four at the end of the first quarter,...
Woodbury downs Haddon Heights to remain unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Alexis Davis scored 28 points as Woodbury defeated Haddon Heights, 67-60, in Haddon Heights. Maya Braxton-Young had 18 points and Abby Bash added nine for Woodbury (7-0). Gab DiOrio paced Haddon Heights (1-7) with 21 points. Madison Clark scored 19 points and Sami Szabo had 15. The N.J. High School...
Trentonian
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The game is the first stand-alone broadcast on the...
Raritan stays hot, defeats Central Regional in triple OT - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary dropped 24 points to carry Raritan to a thrilling 49-48 triple-overtime victory over Central Regional in Bayville. Michael Diller added 14 points for Raritan (7-0), who is off to its best start in at least a decade. After Central Regional (4-3) jumped out to a 19-12 lead at halftime, Raritan retook momentum with a 13-6 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 25-25.
Cherokee defeats Rancocas Valley - Girls basketball recap
Gabby Recinto scored 17 points to lead Cherokee over Rancocas Valley 55-28 in Marlton. Cherokee (6-1) sprang out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a 19-point lead into the break. Cherokee continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Rancocas Valley 28-20. Maggie St....
Girls basketball: Asencio paces No. 10 Immaculate Heart past Holy Angels
Isabella Asencio went 10-for-16 overall, including 5-for-6 from the three-point line, to tally 31 points as Immaculate Heart, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, outlasted Holy Angels 58-48 in Demarest. Asencio also was 6-for-6 from the free throw line and finished with six rebounds and three assists while Julia...
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
No. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s boys basketball tops No. 6 Rutgers Prep on last-second shot (PHOTOS)
Senior Nick Losada fell to the floor just after releasing the final shot in an instant classic on Thursday night and as the ball flew through the air, it felt like time stood still. But the clock was still running, and just as the final second came off the clock, Gill St. Bernard’s watched the game-winner drop through the net.
Girls Basketball Top 20 for Jan. 5: Holiday tourney wins & upsets lead to shake-up
The holiday tournaments provided a hard look at the girls basketball landscape. A handful of teams played multiple in-and-out-of-state games, testing themselves against some of the top teams in the country. Others stayed in the Garden State, also playing against some top teams around New Jersey.
Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle
Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
Boys Basketball: Marlboro snaps losing streak with OT win over Middletown North
Marlboro was able to snap a short two game losing streak with a 57-54 win in overtime over Middletown North, in Marlboro. In a back-and-forth affair, Marlboro (3-3) led by two at halftime before the two sides traded blows in the second half and ended both the third and fourth quarters tied.
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
