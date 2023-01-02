Read full article on original website
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
GOP fight over McCarthy puzzles America’s longest-serving House member, angers other N.J. Republicans
As the longest-serving member of the House, New Jersey’s Chris Smith thought he had seen it all in his more than 42 years in Washington. Until now. Smith, R-4th Dist., has been voting for three days to elect a new speaker of the House, only to see his choice, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, continually fall short of the 218 votes he needs to lead the new GOP majority.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) asked a judge on Monday for more than half a million dollars in sanctions against her defeated rival Kari Lake (R) and her lawyers for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the Grand Canyon State’s 2022 gubernatorial midterms.
White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6
The White House and some Democratic lawmakers Monday sternly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon. At a dinner hosted Saturday by the New York Young Republican Club,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
qhubonews.com
President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.
Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Amid Lies, Old Tweets Show ‘Biracial’ George Santos Once Said He Was Half-Black
Old tweets show Republican New York Congressman-elect George Santos, who's been exposed as a serial liar, once claimed to be a "biracial" man who is "Caucasian and black." The post Amid Lies, Old Tweets Show ‘Biracial’ George Santos Once Said He Was Half-Black appeared first on NewsOne.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
Trump Mar-a-Lago suit ends after former president declines to appeal ruling
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump declined Thursday to appeal a court order ending his lawsuit challenging the FBI’s seizure of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, paving the way for investigators to finally get hold of the bulk of documents collected in the search. The 11th...
George Santos will have to 'consider resigning,' Republican Rep. Brady says
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Sunday that Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., should consider resigning after he admitted that he had fabricated and “embellished” several claims about his background involving his education and work history. Santos, who made LGBTQ political history when he won the race in New York’s...
George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been
George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
