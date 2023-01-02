ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

GOP fight over McCarthy puzzles America’s longest-serving House member, angers other N.J. Republicans

As the longest-serving member of the House, New Jersey’s Chris Smith thought he had seen it all in his more than 42 years in Washington. Until now. Smith, R-4th Dist., has been voting for three days to elect a new speaker of the House, only to see his choice, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, continually fall short of the 218 votes he needs to lead the new GOP majority.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.

Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
George Santos will have to 'consider resigning,' Republican Rep. Brady says

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Sunday that Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., should consider resigning after he admitted that he had fabricated and “embellished” several claims about his background involving his education and work history. Santos, who made LGBTQ political history when he won the race in New York’s...
George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been

George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
