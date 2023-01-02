Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NYC Subway Attack: Man Charged with Attempted Rape and Other OffensesCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Livingston defeats Nutley - Boys basketball recap
Nutley fell to 1-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Ranney over Rumson- Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Isaac Hester netted 23 points to lead Ranney in a 54-42 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Drew Buck added on 14 points for Ranney (3-4). Luke Schorr recorded 17 points for RFH (5-2), while Nick Rigby netted 11 points. The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
St. Joseph (Met.) holds off South Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Jeremy Clayville scored 18 points for St. Joseph (Met.) as it defeated South Brunswick 58-55 in Metuchen. Josh Ingram also had 18 points with Owen Griffin adding 11. Kalani Antoine led South Brunswick with a game-high 24 points with Harmehar Chhabra tallying 14. St. Joseph (Met.) improves to 5-2 this...
Girls Basketball Top 20 for Jan. 5: Holiday tourney wins & upsets lead to shake-up
The holiday tournaments provided a hard look at the girls basketball landscape. A handful of teams played multiple in-and-out-of-state games, testing themselves against some of the top teams in the country. Others stayed in the Garden State, also playing against some top teams around New Jersey.
Deptford over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap
Sammy Sanford scored 14 points in Deptford’s 48-42 victory over Cumberland in Seabrook. Mikey Long had 13 points and Ed Jones added 10 for Deptford (2-3). In defeat, Ethan Turner scored 24 points for Cumberland (3-3) and Lukas Weist added 11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
Main Street joins this list of down-the-shore NJ clubs that’re no longer there
The Jersey Shore lost another mainstay bar and grill Friday when the Main Street Bar and Grille closed its doors in Ocean Township after 40+ years. It was bought by neighboring Seaview Auto Corp for expanded repair facilities. Along with the great food and drink that will no longer be...
Cherokee defeats Rancocas Valley - Girls basketball recap
Gabby Recinto scored 17 points to lead Cherokee over Rancocas Valley 55-28 in Marlton. Cherokee (6-1) sprang out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a 19-point lead into the break. Cherokee continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Rancocas Valley 28-20. Maggie St....
Jackson Memorial over Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Respect Tyleek dished out 14 assists to go with five points and four rebounds as Jackson Memorial defeated Toms River East, 59-40, in Jackson. Samir Padilla scored 15 points and Keith Adame had 14 for Jackson Memorial (8-1), which used a 23-11 fourth quarter to break the game open. Shaun Hubbard had 10 points and Caleb Frage added nine.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Red Bank Catholic over St. John Vianney - Boys basketball recap
Colin Cavanaugh led a balanced offensive attack for Red Bank Catholic with 19 points during a 69-57 victory over St. John Vianney in Red Bank. Red Bank Catholic (5-4) built a 12-point lead early and was able to remain consistent. Ryan Prior added 17 points while Tyler Burnham scored 13 of his own.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Boys basketball: Ford paces Toms River North past South
Micah Ford led all scorers with 20 points as Toms River North ousted South 54-37 in Toms River. Owen Baker and Delani Hyde each finished with eight points for Toms River North (7-2), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Jones led South (2-6) with 12 points and Mazaiah Brown-Height...
A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ
We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County. To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.
Boys Basketball: Colonial Valley Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4
The first month of boys basketball action featured standout performances for teams across New Jersey, including the Colonial Valley Conference. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Jan. 2. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Colonial Valley Conference for Jan. 4:
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Perth Amboy over Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez’s 18 points led Perth Amboy to a 45-31 victory over Iselin Kennedy in Perth Amboy. Izabella Pardo had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Perth Amboy (1-5), which led 26-18 at halftime. Laura Angeles and Mylani Wallace pulled down 13 and 12 rebounds respectively in the win.
North Brunswick defeats Edison - Boys basketball recap
Frankie Garbolino tallied 22 points while Alani Ajigbotosho had 20 for North Brunswick in its 70-51 win over Edison in North Brunswick. North Brunswick (5-2) jumped out to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 16-point lead at halftime. North Brunswick continued its momentum in the second half outscoring Edison 30-27.
Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle
Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
