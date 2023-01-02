Read full article on original website
Cherokee defeats Rancocas Valley - Girls basketball recap
Gabby Recinto scored 17 points to lead Cherokee over Rancocas Valley 55-28 in Marlton. Cherokee (6-1) sprang out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a 19-point lead into the break. Cherokee continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Rancocas Valley 28-20. Maggie St....
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The game is the first stand-alone broadcast on the...
Boys Basketball: Marlboro snaps losing streak with OT win over Middletown North
Marlboro was able to snap a short two game losing streak with a 57-54 win in overtime over Middletown North, in Marlboro. In a back-and-forth affair, Marlboro (3-3) led by two at halftime before the two sides traded blows in the second half and ended both the third and fourth quarters tied.
Boys Basketball: Colonial Valley Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4
The first month of boys basketball action featured standout performances for teams across New Jersey, including the Colonial Valley Conference. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Jan. 2. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Colonial Valley Conference for Jan. 4:
Girls Basketball Top 20 for Jan. 5: Holiday tourney wins & upsets lead to shake-up
The holiday tournaments provided a hard look at the girls basketball landscape. A handful of teams played multiple in-and-out-of-state games, testing themselves against some of the top teams in the country. Others stayed in the Garden State, also playing against some top teams around New Jersey.
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Woodbury downs Haddon Heights to remain unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Alexis Davis scored 28 points as Woodbury defeated Haddon Heights, 67-60, in Haddon Heights. Maya Braxton-Young had 18 points and Abby Bash added nine for Woodbury (7-0). Gab DiOrio paced Haddon Heights (1-7) with 21 points. Madison Clark scored 19 points and Sami Szabo had 15. The N.J. High School...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Audubon defeats Lindenwold in 2OT - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.
Boys Basketball: Immaculata overpowers Phillipsburg
Immaculata cruised to a 66-47 victory over Phillipsburg to stay undefeated this season, in Somerville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s boys basketball tops No. 6 Rutgers Prep on last-second shot (PHOTOS)
Senior Nick Losada fell to the floor just after releasing the final shot in an instant classic on Thursday night and as the ball flew through the air, it felt like time stood still. But the clock was still running, and just as the final second came off the clock, Gill St. Bernard’s watched the game-winner drop through the net.
Evan Werner leads Hasbrouck Heights over Wallington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Werner sank five 3-pointers in his game-high 22 points as Hasbrouck Heights won on the road, 63-30, over Wallington. Josh Rodriguez added 11 points while Joey Formisano put in 10 more for Hasbrouck Heights (5-2), which set the tone with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Dariel Gil...
Roselle over Hillside - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson scored a game-high 18 points for Roselle in its 58-43 victory over Hillside in Roselle. Shane Jackson filled a stat sheet and dominated down low. He totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks. Roselle (8-2) jumped out by double-digits in the first quarter and was able to play consistent throughout.
Emerson Boro fends off second-half rally from Waldwick - Boys basketball recap
Jeremy Lachman poured in 22 points to help Emerson Boro fend off a second-half rally from Waldwick in a 60-59 victory in Emerson. Jaydis Smith added 14 points for Emerson Boro (6-1), who seemed to have control of the game after going into the break with a 33-25 lead. However, Waldwick (1-6) battled back to cut the deficit to one point by the end of the third quarter.
Deptford over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap
Sammy Sanford scored 14 points in Deptford’s 48-42 victory over Cumberland in Seabrook. Mikey Long had 13 points and Ed Jones added 10 for Deptford (2-3). In defeat, Ethan Turner scored 24 points for Cumberland (3-3) and Lukas Weist added 11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Girls Basketball: Hunterdon Central shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan
Hunterdon Central never allowed Bridgewater-Raritan much room to operate on offense in a 44-27 win, in Bridgewater. Hunterdon Central (3-6) gave up no more than nine points in a single quarter, including a game low four in the second quarter. Leading by four at the end of the first quarter,...
Hyams nets double-double to lead Kearny past Caldwell - Girls basketball recap
Ava Hyams turned in a strong all-around game to spark Kearny to a 52-46 victory over Caldwell in Caldwell. Hyams recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, making four 3-pointers, but also added three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Mariel Ruiz added 11 points for Kearny...
Hidalgo goes off for 40 as No. 5 Paul VI defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had a huge game, posting a 40-points, 12-steal doubl-double including six rebounds and six assists to lead Paul VI, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Camden 97-56 in Camden. Eva Andrews also tallied 20 points with Azanah Campbell tallying 12 points, five rebounds and...
Sims, Dickson pace Sterling to victory over Haddonfield - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Sims and Bridget Dickson scored seven points apiece to spark Sterling to a 23-17 victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Sterling (6-2) used a nine-point third quarter to extend an 8-7 halftime lead to 17-14, then allowed just three points in the final period. Riley Mulligan and Caroline Douglas had...
Perth Amboy over Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Kyara Marquez’s 18 points led Perth Amboy to a 45-31 victory over Iselin Kennedy in Perth Amboy. Izabella Pardo had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Perth Amboy (1-5), which led 26-18 at halftime. Laura Angeles and Mylani Wallace pulled down 13 and 12 rebounds respectively in the win.
