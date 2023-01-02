ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee defeats Rancocas Valley - Girls basketball recap

Gabby Recinto scored 17 points to lead Cherokee over Rancocas Valley 55-28 in Marlton. Cherokee (6-1) sprang out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a 19-point lead into the break. Cherokee continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Rancocas Valley 28-20. Maggie St....
MARLTON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Colonial Valley Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4

The first month of boys basketball action featured standout performances for teams across New Jersey, including the Colonial Valley Conference. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Jan. 2. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Colonial Valley Conference for Jan. 4:
NEW JERSEY STATE
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Audubon defeats Lindenwold in 2OT - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.
AUDUBON, NJ
Roselle over Hillside - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson scored a game-high 18 points for Roselle in its 58-43 victory over Hillside in Roselle. Shane Jackson filled a stat sheet and dominated down low. He totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks. Roselle (8-2) jumped out by double-digits in the first quarter and was able to play consistent throughout.
ROSELLE, NJ
Emerson Boro fends off second-half rally from Waldwick - Boys basketball recap

Jeremy Lachman poured in 22 points to help Emerson Boro fend off a second-half rally from Waldwick in a 60-59 victory in Emerson. Jaydis Smith added 14 points for Emerson Boro (6-1), who seemed to have control of the game after going into the break with a 33-25 lead. However, Waldwick (1-6) battled back to cut the deficit to one point by the end of the third quarter.
EMERSON, NJ
Deptford over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford scored 14 points in Deptford’s 48-42 victory over Cumberland in Seabrook. Mikey Long had 13 points and Ed Jones added 10 for Deptford (2-3). In defeat, Ethan Turner scored 24 points for Cumberland (3-3) and Lukas Weist added 11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Perth Amboy over Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Kyara Marquez’s 18 points led Perth Amboy to a 45-31 victory over Iselin Kennedy in Perth Amboy. Izabella Pardo had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Perth Amboy (1-5), which led 26-18 at halftime. Laura Angeles and Mylani Wallace pulled down 13 and 12 rebounds respectively in the win.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
