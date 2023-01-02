Read full article on original website
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown has begun, says former Russian loyalist
The battle to replace Putin is raging to the extent that 'even we can notice it', said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel key to Putin's annexation of Crimea and subjugation of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in 2014.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China
BEIJING (AP) — The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan’s leader at this week’s funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican’s uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. Pope Francis has tried to mend fences with Beijing, signing an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China. At the same time, the Vatican has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China, one of only a handful of governments that still do. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Hong Kong bishop, has harshly criticized the agreement on bishops.
Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage
CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Taiwan has expanded its domestic arms industry and extended the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year to boost its defenses against the rising threat from China. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of “publicly hyping” the Thursday passage of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon through the strait. China says its forces monitored the ship the entire time. The U.S. says the strait is international waters.
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has “done some very preliminary work” to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
