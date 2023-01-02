Read full article on original website
German regulator: winter gas shortage increasingly unlikely
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s network regulator says a gas shortage is “increasingly unlikely” this winter, but is cautioning that it remains important to use the fuel sparingly. The Federal Network Agency said in its daily report on Thursday that it views the situation as “less tight than at the beginning of the winter.” It had described the situation as “tight” since Russia started reducing gas deliveries to Germany in June. The agency stressed that “a deterioration of the situation still cannot be ruled out.” Germany rushed to find replacements for Russian gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is building several liquefied natural gas terminals and has made a big effort to fill its gas storage facilities.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials are increasingly concerned whether next week’s U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer’s devastating floods. Authorities say they need $16.3 billion, half of which will be financed from the budget. The government seeks the other half — about $8 billion — in aid donations from the international community. The United Nations and Pakistan are jointly hosting the conference on Monday in Geneva. Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the U.N., said at a news conference on Thursday that the event aims to foster “solidarity” and support for the victims of the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis.
Epiphany celebrated in Greece after 2 years of restrictions
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks celebrated Epiphany Friday with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country. The holiday is known as Three Kings Day for Catholics and the Baptism of Christ for the Orthodox. Greece is predominantly Orthodox. Unseasonably warm weather helped bring out the crowds for the outdoor celebrations, with swimmers competing against each other to grasp a floating cross. Ceremonies were canceled or scaled back in the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 dead
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, killing one person and injuring at least two others, police said. The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high to slam...
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9
BAGHDAD (AP) — Police say a building under construction has collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others. The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the building with cement. Police said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system. Police said Friday that the nine injured were taken to a hospital in the city.
Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal. Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.
Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China
BEIJING (AP) — The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan’s leader at this week’s funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican’s uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. Pope Francis has tried to mend fences with Beijing, signing an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China. At the same time, the Vatican has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China, one of only a handful of governments that still do. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Hong Kong bishop, has harshly criticized the agreement on bishops.
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany with traditional rituals
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of young men are plunging into rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes, in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany. By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river, and it is believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy through the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil. The celebration of Epiphany, or the Apparition of Christ, as Bulgarians call it, began on Friday in Sofia with a water blessing ceremony.
2 convicted over carbon monoxide poisoning at Norwegian rave
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men have been convicted over an illegal rave in Oslo that came to an abrupt end when dozens of people were taken to hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning. A Norwegian court on Friday handed down 18 months in jail to each men for gross violations of health and safety laws. They used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems at the event in 2020. The generators gave off carbon monoxide. The pair who were not identified, also were ordered to pay more than 500,000 kroner ($49,000) in compensation to two young men who suffered serious injuries after inhaling carbon monoxide — an odorless, colorless gas produced by the burning of carbon-based fuels.
